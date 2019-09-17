  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Amsterdam Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 1,027 Amsterdam Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Amsterdam-Basel - Avalon are functional, but AMA are fun!

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
kentcouple65
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time with Ama Waterways for my wife's 50th. birthday going from Budapest to Nuremberg, so thought we would try a river cruise again, this time with Avalon Waterways for her 60th. from Amsterdam to Basel. The best thing about this cruise was the food - when we travelled with AMA previously, the food was somewhat bland, but, other than the last night when presumably the chef ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Russian delight

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ernml1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking is incredible

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
scarborofare638
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute. This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Amsterdam-Lisbon, Great trip even with a few high seas

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
redhook82
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to go to Amsterdam and liked the ports for this cruise. Had not been to Spain or Portugal before. We spent 4 nights in Amsterdam before the cruise. Embarkation was very fast - this is our 5th cruise with Oceania and we arrived when it is usually most busy but there were more than enough people to log us in, get room cards, etc. Disembarkation was also amazing. Instead of being dumped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Wonderful Cruise - Great Ports, Lovely Ship

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
sensrock
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise almost 2 years ago. We liked the itinerary very much, particularly the 2 days in Bordeaux and several other ports in France. We also saw that this would be a special culinary cruise with Jacques Pépin attending, so that was of interest to us too. This was our fourth cruise with Oceania and our second in Europe with them. We have also done a number of cruises on other ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

