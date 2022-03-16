  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Amsterdam River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
2226 reviews

The evening entertainment on the last night was magic and the lunchtime the day previously a real laugh.

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
The Ayatollah
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

First Time Cruisers - Hooked

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
wafflesandchocolates
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
couple of critics
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful. All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Bad experience

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
IL Traveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule. On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good. We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Avoid Scenic like the plague !

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
Cornwall dw
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage. My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

ship broke down after 10 days service since lockdown.Compensation?

Review for Scenic Jade to Europe - All

User Avatar
like rivercruises
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant. Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns). We couldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

2022 Rhine River Cruise

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Johncooks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Great cruise but needs some improvement.

Review for Viking Lofn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ura88
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

1) The agenda for the land excursions are less interesting compared to my river cruise to Normandy 4 months ago. For example, - Black Forest land excursion is a shopping tour that must be changed. We were driven for 2 hours to 3 shops selling merchandises. It was good that there was a hike up the waterfall (to save the day). It took another 2 hours drive to return to the ship. Recommend to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Outstanding return to normalcy

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
MnDtravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam. Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

