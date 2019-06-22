  • Newsletter
Amsterdam to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
67 reviews

Questionable direction for Celabrity

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Scot highlander
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 21 Celebrity cruises we were looking forward to this post-Covid cruise. This shows we have previously been very satisfied with the Celebrity product. We had Celebrity flights and transfers, couldn't find any rep when coming out of arrivals, then the coach driver got lost. We are Captain's club Elite Plus but the only priority boarding was for Suite passengers. Captain's club benefits ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Excellent service, professional crew and fellow passengers

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Mediterranean

User Avatar
pieman86
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The service was so good that we provided extra gratuities for select staff including our stateroom attendants and some of the servers in the buffet type dinning area. The entertainment was good overall with a few that were excellent. Ship was very clean, open and comfortable. The pool deck on the stern was a little over crowded at times and the bar staff was not sufficient to handle it, but that ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Another Wonderful Cruise of Celebrity Reflection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dogdental
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A great cruise overall. This was my 5th cruise on the Reflection this year. Entire crew and service were terrific! And, everyone was extremely friendly throughout the ship. Was more then a bit disappointed with much of the entertainment. The production shows were good (although I'd seen them before) but some of the headliners left much to be desired. The majority of the performers in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Great Ship....

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jim Jaxon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Iberian cruise was on my wife's bucket list. Time, opportunity and availability collided and we booked the cruise about five months from the sailing date. Barcelona aside, I wasn't knocked out by any of the ports. My wife on the other hand enjoyed every stop. I detest ship sponsored-tours. The crowded, cramped busses and hordes of people along with the simply stupid high prices generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Good But Not Memorable

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
alphonse49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise primarily for the itinerary given that the ship called in at Bilbao and Cadiz, the two ports on the itinerary which we had not previously visited. We also liked the idea of re-visiting Lisbon and Cartagena. What is a pity is that the cruise called at Gibraltar rather than either Malaga or Valencia which are far superior ports of call. We thoroughly enjoyed visiting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1B

Great itinerary , great crew, balcony cabin 9516

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dotgos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

we chose this cruise because of the itinerary, it was a 10 night from Amsterdam to Barcelona, seeing great ports, La Coruna, Bilboa, Porto, Lisbon, Cartagena and Lisbon. we spent 2 days in Amsterdam in Hotel Il Fiore, which was a good choice, embarkation was very smooth, with no delays. we bought the 2 night dining package prior to boarding, and we had an all inclusive drinks package. we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Excellent cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rogerwilliam
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

A very good experience. The ship is well laid out and there was always a free sun bed. The steam room and sauna are good - perfect to unwind after a day of sightseeing The itinerary was 1st class and evenings were very enjoyable because onboard entertainment was very strong. Manda the pianist is wonderful and the ship also had a very strong enrichment lecturer on board, daniel rossall ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Cruise of a lifetime

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Mediterranean

User Avatar
#48
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our bucket list cruise did turn out to be a "Cruise of a lifetime", but, not in the way we hoped. Arrived 3 days early in Amsterdam and had a wonderful time exploring that city. Embarkation was a breeze and we were delighted with the cabin (11134), initially. Evenings were interrupted by folks playing basketball dspite the sign stating activities were to end at 5 PM. So easy to fix, just put ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Mini-Suite with Balcony

Wish it had gone everywhere

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Mediterranean

User Avatar
APGme
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

You know how you really look forward to something, I mean, you get excited... You spend a bundle, prepare, hype it up... Well, don’t do that if you are taking a Norwegian Cruise. They don’t care about you, and if you have problems and try to contact them...they’ll ignore you. They’ve ignored me. They ruined the trip of a lifetime, and didn’t even care enough to answer my numerous contacts to guest ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Picture Window

Traveled with children

Had the promise of a vacation of a lifetime - but now stuck missing 2 ports

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Mediterranean

User Avatar
netsfrcruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Cruise: 13-day Italy France & Spain: The Rivieras We planned an extended family vacation. Decided to upgrade t3 mini suites and looked forward to a great and once in a lifetime cruise. The ship itself is the perfect size ship in my opinion, feels big, but small enough to nollt have a ton of overwhelming people. Background: - Frequent cruise family: Many cruises on NCL, Princess, ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

