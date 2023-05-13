Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Avalon Vista

Let me just say the crew deserves 6 stars, they were all phenomenal! Buffet breakfasts and lunches were terrific, omelet maker Ridho I believe his name was had the best smile everyone morning and was a pure joy to be around. He literally made my day start off on the best note and I would gladly sail on the Avalon Vista again if I knew he was going to still be there, he was that great! By the ...