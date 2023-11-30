What a major disappointment and complete waste of the thousands of dollars spent on this trip. My travel companions and I are experienced cruise travelers and will never travel Viking again.
The problems began several days before our sailing date, when Viking announced there would be a change in our ship without explaining the details why. Which means Viking was already aware the Rhine ...
We had heard many good things about traveling with Viking and had heard about the Christmas market cruise . Originally we were going to go down the Danube but the travel agent suggested to go down the Rhine . We were not disappointed ,other than the weather didn’t cooperate. The step on guides were excellent. The tour director “ Jen “ was excellent and kept us informed of any changes that were ...
This was a Specialty Cruise- Festive Christmas Markets, which are a very important part of the European holiday tradition. This was our first time on Avalon and experiencing the markets. We arrived an extra day early in Amsterdam to be able to see the Van Gogh and Anne Frank Museums. This and the Zans Schans excursion and the 9 streets area, as well as the Winter Festival of Lights Cruise, were so ...
After cruising on a private barge in Dijon, France, and on an Ama Waterways competitor's ship on the Danube in 2019, our traveling friends began to focus on upgrading to Ama for our next trip. We decided on an AmaMora Winter Market Cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.
Water levels on the Rhine vary from year to year, and in 2023, there was high water cascading into the river from Switzerland. ...
My friends and I, a group of forty-something guys, decided to give a Viking river cruise a try. We all wanted to visit the Christmas markets in Europe and though this would be a relaxing, carefree way to do so. Boy were we wrong.
I'll start with the positive. The ship was clean, bright, and well-appointed. Space was used efficiently, and our French balcony stateroom was small but comfortable. ...
My husband and I (retired, 65 and 70) have been indulging in high end travel since we became empty nesters, but our last cruise was in 1997 with kids. We’ve been receiving catalogs from Viking for years and this year the lure of unpacking only once was strong and Europe at Christmas was enticing.
On the positive side -
We booked our own travel and made our way to the Magni without any ...
Wanted to visit Christmas markets during December . We were not disappointed! Crew was great. Service was excellent, Inna our steward, Rea and Brandi. David the cruise director was awesome. Experienced captain made great decisions which allowed us to complete voyage. Some ships unable to complete route and were stranded which ended their trip early. Rapid rising water from snow melt prevented some ...
Chose Viking cruise because of the small ship size and the ability of seeing so many different Christmas Markets. The food on board was decent. Breakfast was the best offering of the day. Lunch and supper were less stellar. Typical cruise fare. If you are looking for gourmet you will be disappointed, but you won’t starve. Coffee and snacks are provided all day long for a quick energy boost. ...
Having booked this cruise with friends over 2 years before - I was anticipating how lovely it will be. I was not disappointed with the ship. I watch a lot of PBS and Viking Commercials have always made me dream of taking a river cruise. We had a close group of 14 people among an extended group of 40. The ship isn't very big so it was wonderful to not have to deal with crowds and have everyone ...
I was shocked when many of the people cruising were coughing and staying in their staterooms, the staff of the ship did nothing to investigate or limit the transmission of COVID to other passengers. My wife and I tried to stay distanced from those who were symptomatic. But when I became ill on day 8 and tested positive for COVID, I asked what the company policy was for COVID. I was told by the ...