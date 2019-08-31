  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Amsterdam Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

3.9
728 reviews

1-10 of 728 Amsterdam Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Amsterdam-Basel - Avalon are functional, but AMA are fun!

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
kentcouple65
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time with Ama Waterways for my wife's 50th. birthday going from Budapest to Nuremberg, so thought we would try a river cruise again, this time with Avalon Waterways for her 60th. from Amsterdam to Basel. The best thing about this cruise was the food - when we travelled with AMA previously, the food was somewhat bland, but, other than the last night when presumably the chef ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Excellent cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rogerwilliam
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

A very good experience. The ship is well laid out and there was always a free sun bed. The steam room and sauna are good - perfect to unwind after a day of sightseeing The itinerary was 1st class and evenings were very enjoyable because onboard entertainment was very strong. Manda the pianist is wonderful and the ship also had a very strong enrichment lecturer on board, daniel rossall ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great itinerary , great crew, balcony cabin 9516

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dotgos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

we chose this cruise because of the itinerary, it was a 10 night from Amsterdam to Barcelona, seeing great ports, La Coruna, Bilboa, Porto, Lisbon, Cartagena and Lisbon. we spent 2 days in Amsterdam in Hotel Il Fiore, which was a good choice, embarkation was very smooth, with no delays. we bought the 2 night dining package prior to boarding, and we had an all inclusive drinks package. we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Active Discovery Cruise Down the Rhine From Amsterdam to Mainz

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
FBecker
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise.  We have taken cruises before on Oceania (London to Copenhagen), Royal Caribbean (Caribbean), Disney (3- Day), Celebrity (3 - Day), and  Norwegian (Alaska).   Embarkation and debarkation was very easy - even though we had not booked the Movenpick through Avalon, the man in charge of the concierge desk had our luggage delivered to the ship.  Embarkation and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Service could have been better

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jbrook05
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The active cruise interested us as we are both avid walkers and enjoy biking and hiking. We were disappointed in the Avalon service compared to our experience on a Uniworld River Cruise on the Danube River. We enjoyed the option of the flexible dining that Avalon Cruise provided, but found the food being removed an hour earlier than advertised e.g. 8:00 PM instead of 9 PM. Then when we tried to go ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.