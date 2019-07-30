  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Amsterdam Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
837 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 837 Amsterdam Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Heaven on the Rhine (and Main and Danube……)

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CarolScott
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a) I wanted to be away for 2 weeks and b) the Rhine has been on the bucket list for ages. There were only 73 guests on board, not unusual for the first voyage of the season apparently. There were 4 Brits on board, including us, and 2 Canadians. The rest of the guests were American. Our fellow guests were a delight. They were interesting and interested in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Russian delight

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ernml1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking is incredible

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
scarborofare638
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute. This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Excellent cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rogerwilliam
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

A very good experience. The ship is well laid out and there was always a free sun bed. The steam room and sauna are good - perfect to unwind after a day of sightseeing The itinerary was 1st class and evenings were very enjoyable because onboard entertainment was very strong. Manda the pianist is wonderful and the ship also had a very strong enrichment lecturer on board, daniel rossall ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great itinerary , great crew, balcony cabin 9516

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dotgos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

we chose this cruise because of the itinerary, it was a 10 night from Amsterdam to Barcelona, seeing great ports, La Coruna, Bilboa, Porto, Lisbon, Cartagena and Lisbon. we spent 2 days in Amsterdam in Hotel Il Fiore, which was a good choice, embarkation was very smooth, with no delays. we bought the 2 night dining package prior to boarding, and we had an all inclusive drinks package. we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Excellent Itinerary Mediocre Ship

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ninihix
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the itinerary which was excellent. Loyal Royal Caribbean diamond member. The cabin was as expected. Very clean. The bathroom sink had shallow cracks in it. The shower faucet had obviously been repaired but not well. There was a sharp hole in the left side handle. On the right side we had to learn how to manipulate the handle to get enough hot water. They did send the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Wonderful time in the Baltics

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
gfkcruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary and the cost. Usually cruise Celebrity but the cost for this was less for equivalent sailing. Our status with Celebrity transferred over to Royal and was a great benefit for us. All the ports were great and crew was excellent. We only did two excursions and they were arranged privately. Did a tour in Tallin, Estonia and a 2 day tour in St. Petersburg, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Extraordinary holiday.

Review for ms Treasures to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
melindalouise
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We have just returned from our unforgettable, glorious, spectacular 14 night river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. After we had booked our holiday we read some unfavourable reviews and began to wonder what we may be in for. We had no need to worry, everything about the holiday was fabulous. The small ship was luxurious and elegantly furnished. the restaurant food, delicious. with a large ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Very good but HAL is cutting back

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ravkmt
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Iceland. The itinerary was not disappointing and our veranda cabin was excellent, with more than adequate storage. The ship is new, beautiful, and well laid out (except for the Casino’s proximity to other public venues). My wife fell in Amsterdam (before the cruise) and broke her arm. The HAL crew were extremely accommodating, from embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Spa Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Wonderful Baltic Trip

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Joanne21
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have just returned from 12 night Baltic Trip from Amsterdam and can honestly say we enjoyed every single moment.We normally sail with Celebrity and while there are some differences the customer service provided by each and every person on this ship more than made up for it.The staff are outstanding in every area. The atmosphere on the ship they created as a consequence was tangible. We pre ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Amsterdam Reviews
Amsterdam Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.