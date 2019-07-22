Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

We had never been on a river cruise and wanted to do a Rhine cruise. After a dozen + ocean cruises we did not know what to expect. The ship was beautiful and the crew were great. We had a panorama balcony cabin on the second deck and it was wonderful. The food choices and times that food was available was not good. Due to health problems, I need to eat at least 2 hours before bed. The late and ...