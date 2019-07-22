We got off to a very rocky start! I guess Emerald was "hacked" and there was no communication for several months. We arrived in The Netherlands one week before embarking, and they had still not sent our packet to us. The travel agent we used was getting QUITE frustrated and would call Emerald....only to be put on hold for hours, then disconnected. Ugh. We finally received our paperwork ...
Great friendly staff starting with the people who met us at the airport. Getting to the ship was seamless and easy. Everyone from the cabin steward to meal servers to the activity director was friendly and helpful. We were kept well informed every day of scheduled dockings and events.
The good food seemed endless with many options to cover almost every taste and serving times that worked for ...
First time with this company but highly satisfied. No hard sell for the few additional excursions. Staff were excellent, very efficient, professional and above all friendly.
All excursions were well organized and interesting and catered for levels of fitness with additional activities such as bicycle trips.
Drinks were included during meals and waiters constantly kept glasses topped ...
We had never been on a river cruise and wanted to do a Rhine cruise. After a dozen + ocean cruises we did not know what to expect. The ship was beautiful and the crew were great. We had a panorama balcony cabin on the second deck and it was wonderful. The food choices and times that food was available was not good. Due to health problems, I need to eat at least 2 hours before bed. The late and ...
It was our first cruise and we were not disappointed in anything. The ship was spotless and the cabins simply lovely. Slightly small, but they are on a ship and the full window makes them very light and airey. The occasional towels made into animals certainly made us smile.
Every member of the crew were lovely and all work incredibly hard. Nothing was too much trouble and you were always met ...
I was interested in visiting the Rhine. Looked for a company and ship which had more activities whilst sailing. Emerald sun not only had a pool, cinema, gym, massage treatment but had an entertainment manager who organised yoga, pilates, zumba and other game shows to include all who wanted to join in. She also sang brilliantly and arranged disco nights. A couple of nights we were entertained by ...
Wanted to see some of Europe. This was an excellent choice. Value for cost is terrific. We stayed in lower level rooms and they were very comfortable with quite adequate room. I wouldn't bother paying extra to get a small balcony (in my opinion). Food is top notch, but we have no food allergies and are meat eaters. But there are vegetarian options if necessary. The staff is very considerate ...
Wanted to cruise the Danube. Unfortunately the water levels were too low and we had to be bussed instead of cruising from Passau. This spoilt the trip as cruising is much more relaxing than coach journeys. The cruise director and entertainment manager were very good, but trips out were not booked in advance making disembarkation a bit erratic. The waiter service was superb. Nothing was too much ...
Having done a number of Ocean cruises, we had decided we would like to try a river cruise, and the Danube sounded good. Recommended to Emerald Waterways by our local travel agent. We were delighted with the cruise - Budapest to Nuremberg, beautiful and very interesting. We were due to sail on the Emerald Destiny, but due to some problem with that ship we were actually on the Emerald Star. We ...
Having looked at reviews and compared prices I selected Emerald Waterways. I had high expectations, but even these were surpassed. The itinerary and options are really good and well-organised and the ship's interior is great. All staff were superb- they were professional, friendly and did all they could to make the journey unforgettable.
The food was fresh and varied. The crew were even ...