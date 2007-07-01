Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2022
Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2014
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A
Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: September 2014
Cabin Type: Ocean View 4
Review for Viking Embla to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: June 2013
Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: October 2012
Review for River Princess to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean
Sail Date: July 2007