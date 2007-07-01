  • Newsletter
Amsterdam to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
6 reviews

Filters

1-6 of 6 Amsterdam to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Questionable direction for Celabrity

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Scot highlander
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 21 Celebrity cruises we were looking forward to this post-Covid cruise. This shows we have previously been very satisfied with the Celebrity product. We had Celebrity flights and transfers, couldn't find any rep when coming out of arrivals, then the coach driver got lost. We are Captain's club Elite Plus but the only priority boarding was for Suite passengers. Captain's club benefits ...
Sail Date: September 2022

Love the Constellation, not sure about Celebrity

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
ifly737
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Constellation is recently refurbished, so no problems there. Like most cruise ships it is impeccably maintained. The size of the Connie was just right for my wife and I and the cabin was fine. If you are looking for a skating rink or central park or have young kids the Connie probably doesn't offer enough. My critiques mostly lie with Celebrity. First the good: I don't confuse a lot to mean good ...
Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2A

Great Cruise

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
janericho
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Celebrity Constellation for 14 nights. We found it a really good mid sized ship. The crew were all fantastic and we enjoyed all the entertainment. l liked the swimming pool which was quite a good size.There was enough on board activities to keep us amused as well. We ate in the dining room for most meals and enjoyed the food. We sometimes ate in the buffet but did not like this as ...
Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Viking never again

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
canonG11
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My wife and I flew from Australia in Business Class on the 10th of June 2013 as part of four months travel throughout Europe beginning with a two week Viking River Cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest and the Viking River Cruise formed the beginning of our journey which was supposed to allow us to relax onboard for two weeks, before embarking independently, for three and a half months throughout ...
Sail Date: June 2013

No rating
Celebrity Reflection Inaugural 2012

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
morimoto88
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Recently came from the Celebrity Inaugural, expected more but was just average. Boarding from Amsterdam was busy, strange that they handed passengers numbers, ours being #3 while others in our group 8 and 12. We registered and got in the ship right away. Our friends in the other numbers were made to wait in lounge outside the ship which we found strange. We have been on Oasis and Allure and were ...
Sail Date: October 2012

River Princess - Eastern Mediterranean

Review for River Princess to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Trouvailless
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

Have just returned from an excellent cruise aboard the River Princess, commencing in Amsterdam, moored just behind the Central Station, so very convenient; We travelled independently as we already live in Europe, so this review is just about the cruise itself. The boat was exactly as described on Uniworld's website, and the cabin, which was on the starboard side (highly desirable on rivers/canals ...
Sail Date: July 2007

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Amsterdam to the Eastern Mediterranean
