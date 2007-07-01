Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

We were on the Celebrity Constellation for 14 nights. We found it a really good mid sized ship. The crew were all fantastic and we enjoyed all the entertainment. l liked the swimming pool which was quite a good size.There was enough on board activities to keep us amused as well. We ate in the dining room for most meals and enjoyed the food. We sometimes ate in the buffet but did not like this as ...