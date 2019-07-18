  • Newsletter
Amsterdam to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
129 reviews

1-10 of 129 Amsterdam to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Well...the Tuna-fish Wasn't Bad

Review for Norwegian Dawn to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Robsdad
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise due to the variety of the intinerary. We had never sailed on Norwegian, but have had good experiences with lines as diverse as Carnival and Silversea. The embarkation point in Amsterdam was conveniently located to the City. The embarkation process itself was painfully long, chaotic and barely sanitary. The cabins were fine. A bit dated. No USB charging stations and the ...
Sail Date: August 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Wonderful Cruise - Great Ports, Lovely Ship

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
sensrock
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this cruise almost 2 years ago. We liked the itinerary very much, particularly the 2 days in Bordeaux and several other ports in France. We also saw that this would be a special culinary cruise with Jacques Pépin attending, so that was of interest to us too. This was our fourth cruise with Oceania and our second in Europe with them. We have also done a number of cruises on other ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Amsterdam-Lisbon, Great trip even with a few high seas

Review for Marina to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
redhook82
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to go to Amsterdam and liked the ports for this cruise. Had not been to Spain or Portugal before. We spent 4 nights in Amsterdam before the cruise. Embarkation was very fast - this is our 5th cruise with Oceania and we arrived when it is usually most busy but there were more than enough people to log us in, get room cards, etc. Disembarkation was also amazing. Instead of being dumped ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Great Iberian Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
MrCanada
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our 4th Celebrity Cruise (Eclipse, Equinox, Azmara Quest) and now Reflection. What a great ship ! We stayed one night in Amsterdam prior to the cruise and spent one full day and most of the embarkation day touring Amsterdam. We always check in later in the day prior to sailing and had zero line up. Our Sunset Cabin was excellent, great perspective from the AFT portion of the ship but likely ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Good but Exhausting

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
cltnccruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our eighth cruise overall and third with X. We chose this mainly for the itinerary. Embarkation, disembarkation and ship transfers were very smooth and well executed. We were on Silhouette a couple of years ago and loved The Hideaway so this time we booked on the forward slant, starboard deck 7. It was roomy for just the two of us with a very comfortable mattress and plenty of ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1A

Good But Not Without Glitches

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
joelkmcw
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our fourth cruise on Celebrity, first on Reflection. Neither my wife nor I had been to Scotland or Ireland so we booked this British Isles cruise, sailing out of and ending in Amsterdam. We did a 5 day precruise stay in the Netherlands on our own. We arrived at Schiphol Airport on Aug 8th. Stayed in Delft 1 night, Bergen 2 nights, and Amsterdam 2 nights. Got a rental car at ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Very good but HAL is cutting back

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ravkmt
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Iceland. The itinerary was not disappointing and our veranda cabin was excellent, with more than adequate storage. The ship is new, beautiful, and well laid out (except for the Casino’s proximity to other public venues). My wife fell in Amsterdam (before the cruise) and broke her arm. The HAL crew were extremely accommodating, from embarkation ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very good but HAL is cutting back

Review for Nieuw Amsterdam to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
ravkmt
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Iceland. The itinerary was not disappointing and our veranda cabin was excellent, with more than adequate storage. The ship is new, beautiful, and well laid out (except for the Casino’s proximity to other public venues). My wife fell in Amsterdam (before the cruise) and broke her arm. The HAL crew were extremely accommodating, from embarkation ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Spa Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Bungling guest services staff disappoints but rest of staff and cruise fantastic

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jrgray
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had read so many great reviews of Celebrity so we decided to try them after cruising on three other lines. We were "upgraded" to concierge two days before our cruise. So now our luggage tags were wrong and we had to find a business center to print them when we got to Amsterdam. Concierge is promised priority delivery but our bags arrived much later than anyone else's on our floor. The ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 3

Traveled with children

Nickel and diming

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
gigiatsea
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the itenirary British Isle mostly for Scotland which is rarely offered and thought the ship would be as good as same category ships ie loved Jewel and Serenade. Not problem at embarkation in Amsterdam although very annoying feeling besieged by staff selling ALL they could think of prior to us stepping on ship. Upon entering our balcony stateroom, the smell of sewer was so strong and the ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

