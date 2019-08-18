  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Amsterdam to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
564 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 564 Amsterdam to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Norway cruise review

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
eddiboy66
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise was quite good. The ship was in incredibly good shape, the tour directors Edward and Max were excellent. great guided tours on land.Excellent lectures by astronomer Dr Brad Hughes and historian Dr. Bazin. The fjord cruise to Flam was breathtaking. The food was excellent and the crew was incredibly polite and friendly. On our last day, Thursday we interpreted from the brochures that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Beyond Superlative

Review for Viking Sea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Washago
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

There was nothing ordinary about this cruise: everything was above and beyond. Viking treated us like special people, not numbers on a passenger list. The food, crew, entertainment, and the ship itself was superlative. The pre-excursion talks were informative and gave us more insight into our excursions. The library had a wealth of information; the hallways had nicely appointed original sketches ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great cruise, food & service, but awful cabin design

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
smam60
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Truly enjoyed seeing the Fjords of Norway and starting/ending at Amsterdam. I needed time connecting with nature and this cruise provided many opportunities to do that. 95% of staff was awesome, and I think that is all one can reasonably ask because there is no such thing as perfection. Beautuful ship; love the art theme. Musical and dance entertainment was outstanding. I am in awe of the Lincoln ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very bad! The food terrible.

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
willemvangelder01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very bad! The food terrible. In the Lido, old salade cheese! All restaurants fish have no any taste (Have been Frosen) The Pinnacle only the Sirloin is very good the rest...forget it! The Music, a little better than amateurs. You must pay for everything on this boat! The Crew is also not the best..and lazy.. The Tamarind is ok, but!! The special Rice Table is absolute not go ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Beautiful Ship!!!

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Koshelka
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise does the Baltics which was what we wanted to see. Busy cruise with few sea days but the ports were amazing. This ship is just beautiful. We were on Nieuw Amsterdam when it first came out and it was OK but this is decorated just lovely. The art work, the Central area, the Dining room, the Word Stage was awesome!! The rooms were really well thought out with all of extra spaces for ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

August 2019 Baltic Cruise

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Olsonmgship
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Pick this cruise based on its Baltic itinerary, which was all that was expected.. Plus * Music offerings both in variety and quality was great * Food was good both in dinning and buffet( had very good variety) * Staff was very friendly * Excursion personnel were helpful * Had a wide variety of things to do on the ship from Microsoft training to art and alcohol informational ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Very Disappointing

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rockymountain123
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

It was a family reunion. Nine of us sailed with N.S. on my strong recommendation. I had good experience with Massdam years back. This time nine of us were so disappointed. And I was the only one to be blamed to take this ship. I was not happy for the entire cruise holiday and now. My brother-in-law said he would not come back to this ship even it is free. 1) Lido Buffet - there was ALWAYS ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Northern Cruise

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Obilix
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a trip to a bucket list area of the world, and the Nieuw Statendam did not disappoint. The staff were courteous, friendly and obliging (thank you Iman and Izee and others in the main dining room, and stewards Petrus and Joko who made everything work so smoothly for us and for whom nothing was ever too much trouble). I'll not repeat here the many positive comments made by other ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Excellent Itinerary Mediocre Ship

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ninihix
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the itinerary which was excellent. Loyal Royal Caribbean diamond member. The cabin was as expected. Very clean. The bathroom sink had shallow cracks in it. The shower faucet had obviously been repaired but not well. There was a sharp hole in the left side handle. On the right side we had to learn how to manipulate the handle to get enough hot water. They did send the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Not Again

Review for Nieuw Statendam to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cfgh23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to see the Baltic Region (St. Petersburg, Copenhagen, Tallinn, Stockholm, etc.) and the Norwegian fjords - as well as to celebrate a birthday and our wedding anniversary. This was our third Holland America cruise since December 2018 and the second on the Nieuw Statendam. Overall we've had 16 extended length cruises in the past 8 years (5 Carnival, 2 Princess, 6 Celebrity ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Signature Suite with Verandah

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Marina Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Marina Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Avalon Panorama Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Vision of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) Cruise Reviews
Amsterdam to the Baltic Sea Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.