Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
Have sailed with American Cruise lines from Seattle to San Juan islands. Was a great experience. The American Revolution trip was less than satisfactory. No internet on board. Phones in cabins did not work. Service in dining room was poor. Food quality not the best. Was served ice cream in hot dish so it melted before it could be eaten. Service at Sky lounge was awful. Hamburgers were raw! Self ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...
I've never been to the Northwest USA before and this was the perfect way to see it!
I loved the excursions. The busses were upscale and everything was so organized. I also enjoyed all the beautiful River Views as we went from one place to another. The Marine Museum in Astoria was fantastic. I have also never seen the type of hotel we toured.,
The staff on the cruise was GREAT and the ...
Because of covid this cruise was delayed 2 years. I told my husband to get his $ back way back when but he did not. So we took the cruise instead of loosing the $. Sailed from Baltimore April 16, 2022 for 10 days. Four of the ten days I had to go downstairs and complain at 5:30 that our room had not been cleaned. No clean towels. The food was a C+- ate off ship whenever we could. Very old crowd- ...
We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons.
We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.
The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship.
Our ...
We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional!
Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
This was our first time on an American Cruise Lines voyage. The company came highly recommended, but we were very disappointed. The ship had been renovated with new furnishings, so looked very nice. The crew quarters were still under renovation, so the staff and crew shared the guest quarters, including the lounges. This made for a very unprofessional atmosphere. Housekeeping in our room was ...
We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...