  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

American Seattle Cruise Reviews

One of our mansions we toured inside and the gardens
Watercolor classes on the ship with artist Mary
Watercolor class with Mary on the ship
This photo was taken at sunset off the ship at one of the ports close to the ship
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
70 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 70 American Seattle Cruise Reviews

Newly renovated ship

Review for American Constellation to U.S.A.

User Avatar
twototravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Newly renovated ship and first cruise of season for the Puget Sound. Max passengers is 175 but we only had around 80 with over 6o crew! Our experience was 150% better than our last ACL cruise in 2021 on the Constitution. More staff, more cleaning, and better organized. A lot of excursions were offered at each port. Very happy that Canada opened back up and we were able to go on the all day ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Amazing River Cruise

Review for American Pride to North America River

User Avatar
Galina
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Columbia/Snake river on The American Pride was truly amazing. We had an incredible crew that took care of us. The speaker, David Miller not only delivered a great lecture on Lewis and Clark expedition, but enhanced our experience by displaying artifacts and foliage of the region. David gave us information about the many locks we went through. Lots of historical facts. Arts and crafts classes ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Don’t do it. Read till the end!

Review for American Song to North America River

User Avatar
ANNCIE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

October 19th, 2021 Who we are: All of us were fully vaccinated and followed all guidelines during the cruise. We are seasoned cruisers and have been on both river and ocean cruises in Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Why we chose ACL: Like many other travelers we were ready to cruise but wanted to stay in the USA. Wanted to see Washington and Oregon and this sounded ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Another Fantastic Cruise with American Cruise Lines

Review for American Spirit to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Cruiseboat Living
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was my 5th cruise with American Cruise Lines. We cruised through Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands on this trip. We were supposed to go October of 2020, but that cruise was cancelled. So the first thing to know is that I have enjoyed every single cruise I have been on with this company. They must treat their employees well because they seem to be a happy bunch. I love the educational ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Expensive Columbia River Cruise NOT done perfectly

Review for American West (formerly Queen of the West) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
tranken55
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just finished 1 week cruise on Queen of West Columbia & Snake River in Oct 2021. It was NOT "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly". The old ship is like a 2.5 star motel. The advertised "Exquisite Cuisine" was B average . The dinner rolls were always room temperature and hard. I recommend they switch to Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so that it's always soft. "Acclaimed Entertainment" consisted of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Puget Sound & The San Juan Islands

Review for American Spirit to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Maxlouie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I had a wonderful time cruising the Sound and visiting the San Juan Islands with American Cruise Lines. While there was always whale watching during the cruise itself, nevertheless there was a special outing to view these wonderful creatures. Additionally, other excursions of special note were the visit to the animal farm (a must see!) and the tour to Lake Crescent Lodge which ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Avoid Avoid Avoid absolutely terrible!

Review for American Spirit to U.S.A.

User Avatar
BeNiceToEveryone
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because the itinerary looked interesting, the Covid-19 protocols seemed safe, and the other reviews of the cruise line looked promising. Big mistake. Huge. The positives: interior crew was amazing! Such great attitudes and service by the stewardesses and dining staff. They were friendly, helpful, fun, and funny. The negatives: everything else. Our itinerary got ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Bad tripping with American Cruise Line

Review for American Spirit to North America River

User Avatar
TravlHard
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Clearly this cruise in the San Juan Islands and Puget Sound was not worth the price. The ‘ship’ we boarded looked nothing like the website picture in that the actual ship was clearly old and worn out. Rust was evident everywhere. The carpeting on the stairs needed to be thrown out, not just cleaned, it was that dirty and stained. That was the very first thing we noticed as we boarded and then ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Worst cruise in 40 years of cruising

Review for American Spirit to U.S.A.

User Avatar
rwbaran
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were totally misled. This ship (Spirit 2) was supposed to cruise Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. The name of the tour needs to be changed to Stop and Dock. We NEVER spent one day cruising. It was advertised with one (1) day at sea and we had NONE.....Zero.....Zilch. We stayed at a dock every night except one where we anchored. There was nothing to see in any of the towns we stopped ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Columbia and Snake Rivers

Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.

User Avatar
kb river cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

During a previous cruise, many fellow passengers said this was the best American mainland cruise they have been on. We agree. Scenery was phenomenal, going from the rain forest in Astoria, OR to wheat fields in Clarkston, WA. Excursions were interesting with very knowledgeable and entertaining guides. Focus was on Lewis and Clark's travel through the area. The small towns we visited turned out ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Seattle
Lindblad Expeditions Seattle Cruise Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions Seattle Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Seattle Cruise Reviews
Alaskan Dream Cruises Seattle Cruise Reviews
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) Seattle Cruise Reviews
Disney Cruise Line Seattle Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.