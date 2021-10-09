Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...
I've never been to the Northwest USA before and this was the perfect way to see it!
I loved the excursions. The busses were upscale and everything was so organized. I also enjoyed all the beautiful River Views as we went from one place to another. The Marine Museum in Astoria was fantastic. I have also never seen the type of hotel we toured.,
The staff on the cruise was GREAT and the ...
We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons.
We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.
The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship.
Our ...
We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional!
Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
This was our first time on an American Cruise Lines voyage. The company came highly recommended, but we were very disappointed. The ship had been renovated with new furnishings, so looked very nice. The crew quarters were still under renovation, so the staff and crew shared the guest quarters, including the lounges. This made for a very unprofessional atmosphere. Housekeeping in our room was ...
We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Where to begin. Actually at one star it is overrated and grossly overpriced for what was delivered. The ship is an old rust bucket. The saying you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear is a perfect description. Since the cruise up the Hudson is marketed to seniors, American thinks we are too old to use the internet. With that in mind they only provide WiFi if you can position yourself ...
The Columbia/Snake river on The American Pride was truly amazing. We had an incredible crew that took care of us. The speaker, David Miller not only delivered a great lecture on Lewis and Clark expedition, but enhanced our experience by displaying artifacts and foliage of the region. David gave us information about the many locks we went through. Lots of historical facts. Arts and crafts classes ...
Just finished 1 week cruise on Queen of West Columbia & Snake River in Oct 2021. It was NOT "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly". The old ship is like a 2.5 star motel. The advertised "Exquisite Cuisine" was B average . The dinner rolls were always room temperature and hard. I recommend they switch to Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so that it's always soft. "Acclaimed Entertainment" consisted of ...