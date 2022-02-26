Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
I was invited as an Artist in Residence to teach arts & crafts and watercolor painting aboard the Harmony for three back to back cruises. This is the third cruise I've done with American Cruise Line after having been a paying passenger in April of 2021.
We sailed from Portland, OR (Hayden Island) making a call at a different location each day Astoria, OR, Kalama, WA, Stevenson, WA, The ...
We booked the Northwest Pioneers Cruise because we wanted to visit as many sites along the Columbia and Snake Rivers as we could, and the shorter cruises required us to make too many exclusions of one excursion in favor of another! We were also attracted by the all-inclusive nature of the cruise, i.e., at least one included excursion at every port of call, no additional charges for alcoholic ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...
I've never been to the Northwest USA before and this was the perfect way to see it!
I loved the excursions. The busses were upscale and everything was so organized. I also enjoyed all the beautiful River Views as we went from one place to another. The Marine Museum in Astoria was fantastic. I have also never seen the type of hotel we toured.,
The staff on the cruise was GREAT and the ...
We wanted a cruise close to our home in North Carolina and the Great Rivers of Florida on American Cruise Line fit the bill. We cruised the St Johns, ICW and went to Amelia Island and down to St Augustine. While the American Star is one of ACL older ships it was in grand condition. The crew was one of the best we have encountered. Dining was a great experience, Happy Hour was special and gave us ...
We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons.
We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before.
The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship.
Our ...
We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional!
Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
In March 2022 My husband and I took a wonderful Cruise on American CruiseLine. The trip was on the American Heritage, and we traveled down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans.
We began our trip exploring on our own. I wish I had taken the precruise option. Many people I met did and had an awesome experience. We visited a few places on our own. We went to Sun Studios, and Beale ...
This is the site of a horse training facility, where the owner, a wonderful ambassador for Natchez, takes problem horses from all over the world and trains them with trust and respect. We got an amazing demonstration from an ‘equine client’ who was climbing and jumping through an obstacle course.
We were assigned 4-wheelers and had a vigorous ride through the grounds, on both flat land and up ...