We are currently on American Cruise Lines American Jazz. Left New Orleans (headed to Memphis) on May 1 and just finished day 3. It’s been great. Only 81 passengers on board a boat with 199 capacity. Staff told us next week is a low number again, but after that the number of guests goes up.
We wondered about dressing for dinner, but there seems to be no rules to follow. Most men wear slacks ...
A friend of a friend recommended this itinerary. They talk about how new and wonderful it was. The food was good and all of the drinks were included in the price. Indeed, you can guess from my rating. The food was amazing and the drinks were all included. Our stateroom was roomy and had a really nice bathroom. It was a big plus. We stayed in Deck 4 port side. This floor was across the way from the ...
Our Lower Mississippi River cruise proved to be very disappointing. ACL promised a lot. Unfortunately execution didn't match the promise.
Parts of three travel days were cut short when American Cruise lines announced that the ship was going to leave ports early. The day in Natchez was supposed to continue until 9:30 PM. The ATV excursion trip was cut short when ACL announced that we needed to ...
We sailed the Mississippi River on a perfect size ship stopping at historic sights and visiting mansions and battle fields. On the ship we had the opportunity to paint watercolor with a master artist and take home our paintings. Daily happy hour was accompanied with two singers and a variety of bands in the evenings. The historian on the boat was informative and interesting. The food was always ...
I took a back to back on this ship and I'm so glad I did. I had a wonderful trip on both legs of ir. I think one of the highlights was the crew onboard. Everyone who worked there was incredibly friendly and always willing to do whatever it takes to make you happy. The food was great, and the chefs made special sugar free desserts for me. My room was bright and cheerful with a balcony perfect ...
We recently went on the lower Mississippi River cruise on the American Melody ship. This is a brand new ship and it was wonderful. Everything we so nice but the best part are the crew. There wasn't anything you could not ask for that they would not try to arrange or provide for you. They were courteous and professional but yet very warm and friendly. The shore trips were great, they were so ...
This was our third cruise on American Cruise Lines, and our first cruise on the Mississippi river. We sailed from New Orleans to Memphis Tennessee in the spring of 2022. Our trip was fantastic! From start to finish, everything ran smoothly, tours were on time with really knowledgeable guides, and the staff was as accommodating as possible in meeting the various needs of the guests. The ...
This is the site of a horse training facility, where the owner, a wonderful ambassador for Natchez, takes problem horses from all over the world and trains them with trust and respect. We got an amazing demonstration from an ‘equine client’ who was climbing and jumping through an obstacle course.
We were assigned 4-wheelers and had a vigorous ride through the grounds, on both flat land and up ...
We were looking for an escape but our business schedule only allowed room to travel on the week of February 26-March 5. I had poured over the American Cruise Line book and realized that the most practical and available cruise was returning to the Mississippi on the newly named and redesigned American Heritage.
We had been on the ship (formerly known as the Queen of the Mississippi) a year ...
We had never been on a river boat cruise before so that's why we decided to go on the American jazz is on the American jazz what a beautiful clean cruise ship it was absolutely wonderful wonderful the staff was wonderful the food was over the top excellent The adventures were wonderful every time you get a chance to take an excursion you should do it I was amazed at how educational it was about ...