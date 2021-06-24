Review for American Constellation to Alaska

I wanted to escape the heat and stay in the USA. I thought it would be safer. This is a crummy, cheap company and they get away with it because their repeat clientele knows no better. They say they have wi-fi. Don’t believe it. Not enough bandwidth to download anything. No decent films. They have DVDs that are antiques and I had no player. When people contracted COVID, they took too long to tell ...