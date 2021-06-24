This was an incredible experience. The ship had only 150 passengers, so it felt more like an excursion. Everything was well planned and unique. We were able to go whale watching right on our own ship. The captain was able to double back when wildlife was spotted. We saw many Whales, Sea Lions, Bald Eagles and Bear. Many side trips were included. My favorite was the trip to Potlatch Totem Park in ...
My husband and I recently took ACL’s Alaska Inside Passage Cruise on their American Constellation (September 1-15, 2021). ACL made it the trip of a lifetime for us as we'd never been to Alaska before, and it was indeed very special overall.
There were so many special moments that it’s hard to list them. Naturally, our room was everything we’d come to expect from ACL…roomy with plenty of ...
First time to Alaska, ship and staff were great. Excursions were great also I did quite a few. Now the downer side. We have cruised with American cruise lines before on a Mississippi river cruise from New Orleans to St Louis. The food was of high end and fabulous. Large bacon wrapped scallops, crab stuffed lobster tail cajun crawfish etc. The Alaskan trip no crab the whole trip no snow crab ...
Small Ship Cruising Done Poorly
Before I get into my review, here are some disclaimers as well as what I am basing my opinions on.
The cost of this cruise ranged from $5500+ (U.S.) on up. This is key, as the brochures and other written material, as well as conversations with American Cruise Line staff members purported this to be a luxury/high-end cruise experience. Other factors ...
Eager to travel after the restrictions of the past year and a half, we chose this small ship Alaskan cruise. We had visited Alaska four times before, always on large cruise ships.
We had taken one other ACL trip - Lewis & Clark, the Columbia and Snake Rivers. There were some "issues" on that trip - ACL seems to suffer communication deficiencies, but we were willing to try them again.
I ...
WE CHOSE AMERICAN, BECAUSE THE LARGE CRUISE SHIPS WEREN'T SAILING.
The food was outstanding! No buffets, all plate service at your table. We enjoyed that!
Smaller ship meant less passengers, maybe 150 on our cruise. Easy off and on the ship.
All alcohol was included in the price. It may cost more on a smaller ship but to us, it was well worth the attention we received from the crew!! All ...
I wanted to escape the heat and stay in the USA. I thought it would be safer. This is a crummy, cheap company and they get away with it because their repeat clientele knows no better. They say they have wi-fi. Don’t believe it. Not enough bandwidth to download anything. No decent films. They have DVDs that are antiques and I had no player. When people contracted COVID, they took too long to tell ...
American cruise lines is dishonest. Oh my companion and I were on the cruise that was cut short bye covid 19. There were many problems on the cruise that were creating disappointment I had discussed among the passengers before the cruise was abruptly cut short by an announcement that four members of the crew had tested positive for COVID-19. How we were treated from that moment on until we were ...
Our family of eight, two of whom are physicians, took an Alaskan cruise with American Cruise Lines on the American Constellation from Juneau, Alaska starting July 4, 2021. We were told that all passengers would be vaccinated, and we were led to believe that all crew would also be vaccinated for COVID-19. However, while we were tested prior to boarding, passenger vaccination status was never ...
Chef was new onboard and not up to par with our previous experience with American Cruiselines. The wait staff worked double hard being short staffed. The Assistant Guest Services person, Andy, went above and beyond to take care of the passengers. The Cruise Director Tiara and Excursion Director Kinzie weren't as helpful as we've had in the past. Meagan with Guest Services was excellent - the most ...