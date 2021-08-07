  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

One of our mansions we toured inside and the gardens
Watercolor classes on the ship with artist Mary
Watercolor class with Mary on the ship
This photo was taken at sunset off the ship at one of the ports close to the ship
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
188 reviews

1-10 of 188 American Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Refurbished American West

Review for American West (formerly Queen of the West) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Sdyer5
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Very poor and expensive - no value

Review for American West (formerly Queen of the West) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
raysky
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

No wi Fi No TV Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop. Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help. Heating system did not work. ship ...
Sail Date: April 2022

our Florida Great Rivers experience

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
cedars3131
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected to cruise the Great Rivers of Florida for several reasons. We liked the time of year, the ports we were visiting, the size of the ship and our expectations with American Cruise Lines as we have sailed with them before. The embarkation process was simple. The ship was docked directly across the street from a parking garage, making it simple to get from the car to the ship. Our ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Won't be sailing with American again

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mrbobbyd
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional! Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Amelia Island was beautiful, but the weather was not great.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
GOOFGE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Cruise from HELL

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to North America River

User Avatar
hungrybirder
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Where to begin. Actually at one star it is overrated and grossly overpriced for what was delivered. The ship is an old rust bucket. The saying you can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear is a perfect description. Since the cruise up the Hudson is marketed to seniors, American thinks we are too old to use the internet. With that in mind they only provide WiFi if you can position yourself ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Expensive Columbia River Cruise NOT done perfectly

Review for American West (formerly Queen of the West) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
tranken55
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just finished 1 week cruise on Queen of West Columbia & Snake River in Oct 2021. It was NOT "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly". The old ship is like a 2.5 star motel. The advertised "Exquisite Cuisine" was B average . The dinner rolls were always room temperature and hard. I recommend they switch to Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so that it's always soft. "Acclaimed Entertainment" consisted of ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Columbia River Cruise--avoid it

Review for American West (formerly Queen of the West) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
pusdoc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise was disappointing. The Queen of the West is an old boat and is poorly maintained. Light bulbs are missing. Furniture is worn. The tours were really poor. The trip is advertised as tracing the course of Lewis and Clark, and there were two talks about Lewis and Clark--one at the beginning and one on the last day. There was no mention of them during the intervening days, and the tours to ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Issues: Unsanitary Conditions & Not Maintained Ship

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
mollylauren2
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

People probably are thinking about booking cruises again with decreasing Covid cases and spring coming. We would like to share our experience with American Cruise Lines – specifically the unsanitary conditions and lack of maintenance on the Independence. On August 28, 2021, we departed from Portland, Maine (Stateroom 311). Positive features of the cruise include: (1) the delicious food and food ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Ship was not sea worthy!! Broke down costing 2 days of ports.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
trogg1956
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship was dated and really not sea worthy. It appeared as a rust bucket upon boarding and it was. The room was old and dated, crappy bed, filthy shower and bathroom area. The crew was all new and was really not trained to run a cruise ship. We were ripped off for 11,000. This was the absolutely worse money grabbing experience we have ever had. TOTAL ROBBERY!!!! The redeeming factor was the ...
Sail Date: August 2021

