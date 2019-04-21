Currently sailing on the recently refurbished American West. Saw previous negative reviews and was hesitant, but cruise line said it was being fully refurbished. It is lovely! Definitely has the charm of an old-fashioned paddle wheel boat. Carpets, furnishings, furniture, linens, shower curtain… are all very nice. Exceeded our expectations! All staff members have gone above and beyond to meet any ...
No wi Fi
No TV
Exposed passengers to grave danger on Bus excursion to Mt St Helen. Stuck in snow and had to back down mountain. bus was dangerously close to guard rail (12") to going over mountain and a several thousand foot clear drop.
Left a 81 yr old passenger at a unmanned excursion stop. He had to walk 2 miles to highway and call 911 for help.
Heating system did not work. ship ...
Just finished 1 week cruise on Queen of West Columbia & Snake River in Oct 2021. It was NOT "Small Ship Cruising Done Perfectly". The old ship is like a 2.5 star motel. The advertised "Exquisite Cuisine" was B average . The dinner rolls were always room temperature and hard. I recommend they switch to Hawaiian Sweet Rolls so that it's always soft. "Acclaimed Entertainment" consisted of ...
Our cruise was disappointing. The Queen of the West is an old boat and is poorly maintained. Light bulbs are missing. Furniture is worn. The tours were really poor. The trip is advertised as tracing the course of Lewis and Clark, and there were two talks about Lewis and Clark--one at the beginning and one on the last day. There was no mention of them during the intervening days, and the tours to ...
We had been receiving mailers from American Cruise line for years and chose them for our return to cruising after a hiatus due to Covid.
We were promised the ship would be no more than 80% occupancy due to Covid. This was not the case as several other passengers commented the ship was at 100% of capacity.
Our next problem arose at the Red Lion hotel in Portland. We had been informed ...
We enjoyed enjoyed exploring the Columbia River Gorge. A riverboat is an excellent way to get to see this part of country.
From other passengers that had been on American Cruise Lines I would hear consistently that they had good experiences on some of the companies other trips.
However, anyone booking on this ship should be aware that this a very old and barely maintained boat. The boat is ...
I loved American cruises so much that I just came back from a second one. I took one earlier this year. I felt safe from Covid- everyone has been vaccinated on board, and we all had covid tests before embarkation. That made for a very comfortable, secure trip. It's nice to get to travel after all this time and not feel worried about the virus.
The ship itself had a lot of old world charm. ...
We enjoy river cruises as opposed to ocean cruises. We enjoy the silence of the river, and the history surrounding it. On this Lewis and Clark themed cruise along the Snake and Columbia Rivers in Washington and Oregon, we relived a most important part of our nations past, forged in part by these two infamous explorers. Great shore excursions and presentations by the River Historian added to the ...
Doing the Lewis and Clark riverboat Cruise has always been on our bucket list. This seemed to be a good time of the year.
Queen of the West is an older boat and is very intimate.
Bedroom very small but haven’t spent much time in it but to sleep. Several places where you can sit, watch the scenery, read or visit with the new friends you meet daily.
Crew very attentive and Edgar to ...
We were a little hesitant to sail on the Queen of the West after reading some reviews here on cruise critic and other sites. We spent the night at the Red Lion Inn in Jantzen Beach. Hotel was very nice and the restaurant was as well. The ship was docked within walking distance of the hotel. The crew was so well organized and had our luggage in our cabin by 9:00. We had cabin suite 402. There ...