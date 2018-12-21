  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
American Charleston Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
41 reviews

1-10 of 41 American Charleston Cruise Reviews

Won't be sailing with American again

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mrbobbyd
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional! Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Amelia Island was beautiful, but the weather was not great.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
GOOFGE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Sail Date: December 2021

Responsive crew

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Rnparalegal
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Love American Cruise Lines and their small ships. We got to know all the passengers and most of the crew. The embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. The activities director and the historian were excellent. The excursions were well planned and organized. So much planned, you had to choose which activity to go to. One day my husband went to one and I to another. We then shared our ...
Sail Date: December 2019

It was very enjoyable and well done!

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
ROBERTMILLS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We were interested in the Charleston-Savannah area--Its history etc. After the we disembarked in Jacksonville we rented a car and went back to Charleston and stayed there for four days. Also we liked the small ship! The staff was very good in every way. The entertainment was very well done and varied. Chris Paul was especially outstanding. I would very much like to attend another one of his ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Not worth the cost

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to North America River

User Avatar
agmjl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was to be a bucket list trip down the Intracoastal Waterway. The ports were interesting but the ship was a complete disappointment. Stateroom was very small. The amenities could have come from a cheap motel. Burned out light in the tiny bath was never replaced. Three pieces of personal property were discarded by housekeeping staff. WIFI was non-existent. Food was boring and tasteless. ...
Sail Date: December 2018

A below-average experience at top dollar

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jsn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Jacksonville to Charleston 12/21/18 I really, really hate being critical or complaining. But a realistic review of this cruise is important for others to read. I should have picked up on the lack of CC reviews of the Independence, but the timing and itinerary was perfect for us. This cruise was beyond disappointing. ACL advertises "perfect cruising". This cruise was not an example of ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Recommended

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
drtr95
10+ Cruises • Age 100s

AMERICAN CRUISE LINE REVIEW Historic South/Independence Getting on board was a breeze. Drop your bags and walk right on. Ship decoration is adequate, not new. There are two public computers, greatly appreciated. Dining room meals were varied and creative, with some occasional misses, and not always hot. Breakfasts are usually a problem on ships and resorts, but this one had huge ...
Sail Date: December 2018

DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY like we did

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
ptmoose
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I heard aboard that the owner reads all the reviews so after I sent in my 17 page complaint letter I waited weeks, just now received a response from the VP saying my letter will be used for training and if I'd like to book again before Feb 1st I will receive 25% discount. What an insult after asking for my money back. Day 1 room was clean but not stocked (no toilet paper and no water, only two ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Very expensive for a sub par room and terrible food

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jeanwhelan
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This experience was a rip off! The cruise cost over $10,000 for 7 days. The ship should be mothballed and the food was terrible. The food was obviously frozen and reheated in the microwave. American Cruise Lines advertised this cruise as serving gourmet food. The cocktail hour consisted of frozen food and the wine was solely from California. The retail cost of the wine was $4.99. When I ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Cabin AAL

Updates Needed

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
DUCKWISE
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose cruise for the itinerary. As compared to 2 other riverboat US cruises we have taken this ship doesn’t begin to live up to our previous experiences. The size or square footage of the cabins is a plus on the Independence. The decor seems like it is from the 1950’s in the cabins and public areas. The “multi-purpose” room lounge is tiresome. It seems like we spent way too much time for ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Traveled with disabled person

