American Boston Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
45 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 45 American Boston Cruise Reviews

What Happened to American Cruise Lines?

Review for American Constitution to North America River

User Avatar
ftzgrld389
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we had cruised American Cruise Lines previously and had a 5 star experience. Unfortunately this cruise was not even close. This is a very expensive cruise line (about $1,000 a day per person - based on double occupancy) and the passengers are mostly senior citizens. Our boarding experience was chaotic. There was a long boardwalk to the boat with no assistance for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

A Fabulous Time Amid the Chaos!

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Tennis Addict11
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I made a couple of posts on the American Cruise Lines Group before our 8/23 Grand New England Cruise expressing concern over whether it could live up to the fabulous experience we had with Viking on our first cruise two years ago after reading so many brutal reviews on Yelp and Cruise Critic. Well, about everything went wrong on this cruise that could go wrong and we had an absolutely fabulous ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Frustrating, but Still Pleasant Trip

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

User Avatar
TheNancys
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Grand New England Cruise We just returned from this cruise in August. This was one of the most frustrating cruises we have ever been on. At the same time, it was pleasant because of the places we visited (from Boston to Bar Harbor), the small size of the ship and the lengths that the crew on board went to make lemonade out of lemons. For example, we had 2 special events planned for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Expensive Nightmare at Sea

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Cruzlover115
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Beware! This cruise is unsafe, hazardous, a liability, and a tragedy waiting to happen. The facts are that they are grossly understaffed and the crew that is aboard is negligently trained; they are incompetent and uninformed. The staff is not fully vaccinated, although the Manager of the Hotel, has lied and sworn they are, the Captain and Medic aboard has verified otherwise. The majority of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Horrible and dangerous experience

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
DiningDave
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship, while only 3 years old (we were told) has not been maintained; Surface rust on the outside of the ship and more worrisome appearing rust on the support cables for the tender. Stained carpet and upholstery as well. Ship was short staffed and the staff that were provided were poorly trained. Food was bad and rarely served as ordered. Chef staffing deck food bar was ornery and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Great itinerary

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
twototravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Although we had quite a few little issues on our cruise, overall it was nice. The ports and excursions were great, albeit a bit disorganized at times. Food was good with lots of seafood and fish, especially lobster. Cabin is big, bigger than most on small ships, as was the bathroom. We did have a shortage of bathroom amenities at first, but that was fixed when they received supplies a few days ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

An Expensive and Terrible Cruise

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
frickwg
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Route: Grand New England tour, departed Boston July 14, ended Boston July 24 Cost: ACL New England ~$750/day Seabourn Alaska ~$640 to $760 per day Silversea Alaska ~$650 To begin with, some of the problems which I describe below came from trying to run a ship with about 80% of the hotel staff and about 50% of that 80% hotel staff trained, and lots of shifting around of the hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY!!!

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
phyllis78
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise based on a previous experience with the company. My Mom couldn't say enough good things about American after her first cruise. She then spent nearly $20,000 for us to take a mother /daughter trip. For the last 2 years we had looked forward to the immaculate ship, personalized service, and fine cuisine, she had experienced. We had not had the opportunity to travel together ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Expensive Mistake

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

User Avatar
marksrjm
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

• The on-board entertainer, part of the on-board welcoming committee, was condescending to and downright rude to passengers, most of whom were senior citizens. • When we went to bed the first night, we had no sheets on the bed, just a basic mattress cover and duvet on top. Our thought was that this was part of the new Covid requirements for ships. • We only had hand towels and no glasses ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Beautiful ports and scenery of the New England Coast.

Review for American Constitution to Canada & New England

User Avatar
craford
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I took this cruise because it was the only one we could find running post pandemic. The reviews were pretty good but the cost was much more than a larger cruise ship. We thought being on a smaller ship we would get more personal service. Also we thought the ship would be more elegant. We were wrong and new it as soon as we stepped on board. Some of the staff walked off the ship and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

