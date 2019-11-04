Have sailed with American Cruise lines from Seattle to San Juan islands. Was a great experience. The American Revolution trip was less than satisfactory. No internet on board. Phones in cabins did not work. Service in dining room was poor. Food quality not the best. Was served ice cream in hot dish so it melted before it could be eaten. Service at Sky lounge was awful. Hamburgers were raw! Self ...
Because of covid this cruise was delayed 2 years. I told my husband to get his $ back way back when but he did not. So we took the cruise instead of loosing the $. Sailed from Baltimore April 16, 2022 for 10 days. Four of the ten days I had to go downstairs and complain at 5:30 that our room had not been cleaned. No clean towels. The food was a C+- ate off ship whenever we could. Very old crowd- ...
I overpacked. NOBODY “dresses” for dinner. Three dresses hung in the closet and were never worn. Everyone dressed neatly but casually. The guest laundry was available, and I did laundry twice in the trip.
Embarkation was well managed. We stood on a line for a few minutes to take our (negative) Covid tests, then went right onboard. Our luggage was waiting in our room. Easy!
Our AAC ...
All of our past cruises on ACL have been excellent, but this one did not quite live up to our expectations. Herewith what did not go right (much did go right -- see "On the Positive Side" below):
Our Big Delay
Our Inland Passage cruise on the American Star began as planned in Baltimore, MD. But after a day at our first port in Yorktown, VA, Captain O'Connor announced that a critical engine ...
I chose this river cruise line because of safety issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. I was a little stir-crazy from a year without leaving the house and decided to stay in the US after vaccination. This line caters to adults and has very small ships and very strict pandemic protocols. Currently, all passengers must have proof of vaccination and must be tested by medical personnel before ...
Background Information: I picked this cruise because I had a hip replacement and I wanted to test out whether I could travel independently. I use a mobility scooter or alternately a heavy duty walker which enables me to sit on it when I am tired, because I still cannot walk very far. There were single cabins available so I would not have to pay a supplement. I also wanted to revisit some of ...
Because of a great interest in American History we chose this cruise. Embarking on the ship in Baltimore Harbor was easy, as was check in. Covid testing was performed by a medical professional before anyone was allowed to board the ship. Our cabin was roomy, as was the bathroom. Room service was twice a day. The dining room served excellent food, with local fare being highlighted. Alcoholic ...
We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every port on the itinerary, some multiple times, so thought it would be relaxing.
Food ranged from fair to very good. Some of the best entrees were the lobster mac and cheese for lunch, ...
We had cruised once before with American Cruise Lines and enjoyed it very much. This cruise was even better. The Constitution was only a year in services as opposed to the Queen of the West and it was all clean and sparkly. The food was delicious and varied with emphasis on seafood available fresh from the Bay, it seemed. The wait staff in the dining room were warm, welcoming, and efficient. The ...
This was our second American Cruise Line experience, after loving our first cruise. But this time was definitely not as good. The ship was lovely and our cabin very comfortable. It was the uniformed officers, or managers, on the ship that were the issue. They did not know the itinerary very well and did not properly answer questions. They alway had their heads in their phones. There were many ...