Review for American Constitution to North America River

Because of covid this cruise was delayed 2 years. I told my husband to get his $ back way back when but he did not. So we took the cruise instead of loosing the $. Sailed from Baltimore April 16, 2022 for 10 days. Four of the ten days I had to go downstairs and complain at 5:30 that our room had not been cleaned. No clean towels. The food was a C+- ate off ship whenever we could. Very old crowd- ...