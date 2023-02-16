Awful experience due to intransigence of management and failure to respond to current customer expectations.
A few pointers before you book based on our experience:-
A few pointers before you consider booking.
1. Drinks packages:-
a. Common experience is getting served onborad is very difficult for those with drinks packages ...see reviews here and elswhere ...some might think a way to ...
We embarked at Bristol Portbury, which was easy to find. Slight confusion over getting cruise card before check in, but generally smooth embarkation. First impression was that the interior was not opulent or ritzy like some cruise lines, but clean, pleasant, and in good condition. The cabin was outside Deck 8 midships, and we were pleasantly surprised - more spacious than usual for us, very clean, ...
This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
We usually cruise Viking Cruises, but although lovely they are very pricey and are overwhelmingly aimed at the American guest population. We decided to try Ambassador as a UK, lower budget, no-fly cruise line to see what the alternative could be. We chose an inside cabin (though not the lowest category) to see what we got for our money. We had the advantage of a launch deal a year before we sailed ...
This was our first cruise with Ambassador ( and we never sailed with Cruise and Maritime ) as we wanted a small ship experience sailing from the UK. This was our first cruise since 2018 and first time abroad since covid. The ship overall was very good. The ship is in excellent condition for an older ship. The interior is modern and attractive. The lounges and bars are very comfortable. We ...
From the moment we embarked in Liverpool to the time we returned everything was all we could have asked for. The staff were excellent in the bar, the restaurant, the cabin crew and the reception. Friendly, professional and courteous. The food was exceptional and the Indian restaurant was of the highest standard and added an extra level to the dining experience. The drinks package was well worth ...
It went from Liverpool and it was very cheap to use national express coach to reach the port.All ports of call were good. Went with ship to Rick's Cafe and to Giant Causeway both trips were excellent. Overall the range of entertainment was the best I have seen. Will and Jack on the entertainment should be on national TV ASAP..s By week two a tickly dry cough seemed to be effecting more and more ...
Having taken numerous cruises with various other cruise companies (mainly Celebrity, Cunard, RCL, NCL etc ) we booked this cruise because the departure port (Belfast) was half an hour away from home, the price was reasonable and it went to Morocco. It was the 13 night Iberian and North African cruise with 5 ports and (disappointingly) 6 very long sea days (reasons as to why sea days were ...
Fred Olsen had cancelled Corinth Canal cruise after waiting 3 years and their standards have been cut back so much recently that we thought we would try the new Cruise & Maritime replacement company Ambassador. First impression of the ship was good - cabin spacious and well equipped and public areas clean and smart. Unfortunately we soon discovered that we were on "Butlins on Sea" with music ...
Let's start with the good points. The food and staff (bar a couple) were fantastic. The buffet is the best I've had on a cruise ship and I like the way it was presented. It does however get too busy at breakfast and lunch. The decor in a few areas like the Botanical Lounge, Market Borough and the Observatory is very nice. It Takes Two and Benjamin Moss were great on entertainment. Pricing on ...