Ambassador. Ambition. Iberian Treasures & Seville Fiesta
We booked this cruise for several reasons. 1, to try Ambassador. 2, because it left from Bristol. 3, the Seville Fiesta was offered. 4, the price was right. At the time it was one of three we were looking into, (the other two were P&O)
Part of the offer was free port parking at Bristol. Booked through Iglu. When the booking was ...
We chose this as it was a No fly cruise to Cuba. We knew it was cheap with many added expensive extras. 30 year old ship. Most passengers over 70, some on disability scooters. Too few sun loungers so fights broke out. Borough Market was mayhem at popular meal times and windows all fogged up.
All junior staff were great. Very clean ship, good choice of food superb waiters.
Unable to see ...