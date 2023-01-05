Ambassador Cruise Line Mexico - All Reviews

Balcony
Photo Credit: custard75
Junior suite
Photo Credit: custard75
Gym
Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Card Room
Photo Credit: Jeff Soley
Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Ambassador Cruise Line Mexico - All Reviews

Ambassador. Ambition. Iberian Treasures & Seville

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

User Avatar
rich 112
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ambassador. Ambition. Iberian Treasures & Seville Fiesta We booked this cruise for several reasons. 1, to try Ambassador. 2, because it left from Bristol. 3, the Seville Fiesta was offered. 4, the price was right. At the time it was one of three we were looking into, (the other two were P&O) Part of the offer was free port parking at Bristol. Booked through Iglu. When the booking was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Floating Care Home!

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Ambience

User Avatar
Maldoc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this as it was a No fly cruise to Cuba. We knew it was cheap with many added expensive extras. 30 year old ship. Most passengers over 70, some on disability scooters. Too few sun loungers so fights broke out. Borough Market was mayhem at popular meal times and windows all fogged up. All junior staff were great. Very clean ship, good choice of food superb waiters. Unable to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Any Month
