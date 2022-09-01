This was our first cruise with Ambassador ( and we never sailed with Cruise and Maritime ) as we wanted a small ship experience sailing from the UK. This was our first cruise since 2018 and first time abroad since covid. The ship overall was very good. The ship is in excellent condition for an older ship. The interior is modern and attractive. The lounges and bars are very comfortable. We ...
My review of the British Isles Discovery 10-Day Cruise on Ambience. 2-12 September 2023. First time cruising and having watched a lot of videos on YouTube reviewing various cruise lines and routes, we selected Ambassador and this cruise as a taster. Booked about a week in advance and the website seemed very intuitive and easy to understand/navigate. Avoided car parking fees by getting dropped off ...
We wanted to see the islands around the UK. This cruise fulfilled this itinerary very well, only due to bad weather we weren't able to land on the Isle of Mull.
There were many highlights but we particularly enjoyed the trip down the River Seine to Rouen.
We also found the tenders to the islands very frequent. There were perhaps some difficulties for some passengers getting on and off the ...
Ambassador cruises - Ambition British Isles and Seine
Having done over 100 cruises with various cruiselines we only booked this cruise because the departure port, Liverpool was only an hour away from home, the price was low and it went to 5 ports we had never visited including a sail along the River Seine to Rouen.
Embarkation was quick at Liverpool. We were issued with our cruise cards ...
We have just returned from a Round Britain cruise with Ambassador Cruises on board Ambiance. All comments / opinions are based on personal experience but there is mention of issues raised by other passengers. First, there were no issues in booking the cruise but be careful and watch out for offers. We got a grade 9 superior twin for the same as grade 6 and cheaper than grade 7 and 8. However by ...
We recently had a holiday cancelled and were left wondering what to do to replace it. We saw the advert for a round the UK cruise with Ambassador Cruises on Ambiance and decided to book it at the very last minute despite reading some very negative reviews about the ship. We figured that even if it was as bad as some of the reviews said, then at least we would be off the ship in a different port ...
Lets start with the positives!
Ambience must be THE friendliest ship I’ve cruised on. You only have to sit with a coffee and the person next to you will begin chatting and you end up having a lovely and unexpected talk with them. Same at mealtimes and in the evenings. As a solo cruiser I really loved this aspect
Entertainment - the young show team were exceptional. Not just the dancing ...
We went with ambassador cruise line because of the itinerary British isles.
Embarkation was ok.
1st impressions in the cabin very dated,had lots of hanging space was ok.
The public areas bars and coffee place were good.
The Buffett food was very poor,we had Sunday lunch the rib of beef you could have soled your shoes.
Lady at the counter complained that the Yorkshire puddings had ...
It's difficult to know where to start, there was so much not right about this 12 day experience.
1)On arrival we discovered that to have internet access for the trip was £110 per head. There are over 1,200 passengers, so do the maths. I do not mind paying a reasonable sum for what the service cost. I am certain it does not cost Ambassador £120,000 a week. I refused to pay and used free internet ...
We choose this company initially for the ease of travelling to Tilbury. So glad we did. We had a wonderful trip. It was my first every cruise, my mum's second. The staff were so friendly, the entertainment was great. We enjoyed eating in both Restaurants. Breakfast, Lunch, Afternoon tea & 3 course Evening Meal, I'm surprised we didn't come back twice the size. We took out a soft drinks package. ...