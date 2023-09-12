Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout.
We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol.
We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time.
Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...
We embarked at Bristol Portbury, which was easy to find. Slight confusion over getting cruise card before check in, but generally smooth embarkation. First impression was that the interior was not opulent or ritzy like some cruise lines, but clean, pleasant, and in good condition. The cabin was outside Deck 8 midships, and we were pleasantly surprised - more spacious than usual for us, very clean, ...
This 32 day Mediterranean cruise from 16th October to 17 November had an excellent itinerary and was the main reason why my wife and I booked it. At £5200 with the top drinks package, we thought it was very good value for money. We had an inside cabin on deck 10 which we were very happy with. At 190 square feet it was significantly larger than many other cruise lines. The sister ship to Ambience, ...
This was our first cruise with Ambassador ( and we never sailed with Cruise and Maritime ) as we wanted a small ship experience sailing from the UK. This was our first cruise since 2018 and first time abroad since covid. The ship overall was very good. The ship is in excellent condition for an older ship. The interior is modern and attractive. The lounges and bars are very comfortable. We ...
This is my "TRUE" account of what an Ambience cruise is like.
Firstly It never reached the 2 ports in Greenland nor Reykjavik in Iceland. A port in Canada was also missed. Instead we visited Cobh in Ireland and Honfluer in France.
The cabins are clean, have good storage and the public rooms are in good condition. There are though some musty smells and urine smells in the corridors. The ...
We travelled on Ambassador Ambience last November so felt that we were familiar with the ship. I note that several people have expressed very unfriendly reviews but they forget that this cruise line is the price leader in cruises and would have to pay significantly more with other lines. Also, there was a generous cash back on board.
Yes, the restauarants were not perfect but they compared ...
I had never even heard of Ambassador before stumbling upon The Grand Canada, Greenland and Iceland cruise. The destinations were the pull and I was ready to "put up with" a budget cruiseline and a very old ship to see them. I boarded with very low expectations and after 34 nights onboard I'm completely hooked! Nowhere at sea have I experienced an entire crew that really really do their utmost to ...
If you like to eat great food in a safe and secure ship, this is not the cruise for you! We booked a suite on this cruise looking forward to getting dressed up for a lovely dinner each night. However the food was very very poor quality, the menus were awful, meat and fresh vegetables were in short supply. It all sort of reminded me of school lunches in the late 50’s early 60’s but actually not ...
We chose this cruise for its destinations and following the recommendation of a friend who went last year.
It is now 11 days since we left Ambience in Tilbury and travelled back home to southern France.
This was our first ever cruise,and it was truly an adventure.
After a lovely visit to Torshavn Faroes,we set sail towards Greenland. During the night the winds strengthened and life became ...
I have been cruising for 35 years and have been on many cruise lines and have cruised a lot more in recent years.
Many people are huge fans of Ambassador cruises and will no doubt have had a lovely time.
On a positive note, the ship is well maintained, the people who work on the ship are a delight and the ship is very, very clean in comparison to many other cruise lines.
The food is in ...