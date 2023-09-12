Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ambition

Well what can I say, this two day mini cruise was brilliant throughout. We live in Essex and drove to the Port of Tilbury where we boarded one of two coaches to Bristol. We arrived in good time at Bristol, and were checked in and were onboard in no time. Our two previous cruises had been on very large ships with 6,000 passengers plus, so we wondered how this smaller ship would ...