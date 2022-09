Review for Ambience to Norwegian Fjords

Returned home 2 days ago from a cruise around the Norwegian Fjords and have let the dust settle before writing this review. Parking & Embarkation: Parking needs to be booked prior to arrival and is easy to find but at £80 for 7 days it aint cheap!! TIP: We heard that the local Asda which is only a mile away will let you park there for half the price. Before parking you drop your ...