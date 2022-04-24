Overall we had a wonderful trip on board Ambience visiting the Norwegian Fjords. This was only the second sailing for the ship so we were apprehensive arriving but had a lovely time.
We embarked the ship very easily and our cabin was available straight away which was a lovely surprise. We travelled by train to the terminal and there was a free shuttle bus which dropped us off at the terminal ...
Norwegian Fjord beauty in the Spring was my initial choice but it was also a trial cruise for me as a single. The crew organised 3 meetings onboard for singles and this was very helpful. However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly.
The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for. There were teething problems on the ship ...