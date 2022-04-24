  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Ambassador Cruise Line Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Ambience
Top deck
The ship
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

1-2 of 2 Ambassador Cruise Line Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Good offering from a new cruise line

Review for Ambience to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
rosy6621
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Overall we had a wonderful trip on board Ambience visiting the Norwegian Fjords. This was only the second sailing for the ship so we were apprehensive arriving but had a lovely time. We embarked the ship very easily and our cabin was available straight away which was a lovely surprise. We travelled by train to the terminal and there was a free shuttle bus which dropped us off at the terminal ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Very friendly and efficient crew.

Review for Ambience to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Chamole
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Norwegian Fjord beauty in the Spring was my initial choice but it was also a trial cruise for me as a single. The crew organised 3 meetings onboard for singles and this was very helpful. However as an over 50’s cruise everyone I met was very open and friendly. The crew were very friendly and efficient and this is a strength that I praise Ambassador for. There were teething problems on the ship ...
Sail Date: April 2022

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Ambassador Cruise Line Ships
