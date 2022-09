Review for Ambience to Baltic Sea

Itinerary - Tilbury - Copenhagen - Ronne - Tallin - Helsinki - Stockholm (overnight) - Visby - Skagen - Tilbury Having been on the first two Ambience cruises, where it would have been fair to say, you certainly needed a sense of humour, we were really interested to see how the Ambience had progressed when we booked this last minute cruise. In fact, despite all the initial problems we have ...