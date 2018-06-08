  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Amadeus River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Dock on the Danube
Captain Docking
Stairs
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
45 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 45 Amadeus River Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Time Probably Not the Last

Review for Amadeus Brilliant to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Jtitus
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Great Rail Journey Danube Cruise

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Teddys mam
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from the Danube river cruise on the Amadeus Queen and couldn’t fault a single thing. Genuinely cannot understand anyone who could criticise any part of the cruise ship. The only drawback may have been the drinks package as it was a bit restrictive with choice and availability only at mealtimes, but that in itself may have been a good thing so as not to get people too rowdy! The ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Disappointing cruise

Review for Amadeus Silver II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Andisouth
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation was easy. Cabin key obtained on boarding. Luggage arrived quickly in cabin. Cabin compact. Small window just above water level. Kept clean. Head of bed only 10 inches from en-suite door. En-suite very compact. Plenty of storage space. Had to ask for bottled water to be replenished on 2nd day. Otherwise tea and coffee available. Dining not 5 stars as expected. Beware don’t get ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Danube Christmas Markets cruise

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
worldtraveller99
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had chosen a Danube Christmas Markets cruise from Vienna to Nuremburg on the very smart, new Amadeus Queen. Our suite was very large, with chocolate truffles every day (sadly only 3 on that ship, we never received them on the Elegant), nice food, and the Cruise Directors were fun. Unfortunately we had to leave after 3 days because the Danube river levels were low (all autumn) and be bussed ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Low Danube river level

Review for Amadeus Elegant to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
pzouvelekis
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We embarked in Vienna heading for Nuremberg on Amadeus Queen. Because of the low water levels on the Danube we changed ship to the Amadeus Elegant. It was like transferring from a 5 star hotel to a backpackers room with an ensuite. We lost our spacious room with walk-in wardrobe and refigerator to a very small room. There was little hanging space. We could only store one suitcase under the bed ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Amazing crew, fabulous food, beautiful ship

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ReaderBirch
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Mine was a large group tour. With the drought on the Danube, many of the other River Boat companies could not sail due to the draft required for their boats. The Amadeus Queen is a new boat and constructed with a shallower draft, so we were able to sail, but had to empty the pool when the shallow-ness was iffy. The cabins on the Strauss deck are spacious and the food, service, ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

A Good Time was had by All

Review for Amadeus Silver II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
jrbrucejr
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Can not say enough GREAT things about the crew on this ship & trip. Especially Loreley, our fabulous Cruise Director ! It was our 1st river cruise and we booked through Brand G Vacations. Some of the categories below, Entertainment, Shore Excursions, Enrichment Activities, Value for Money ( all inclusive ) & portions of the Onboard Experience were to Brand G's credit. The staterooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Danube Rive Cruise - Another Bucket List Item Checked Off

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Final Bucket List
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We found a great deal with Adelman Travel which included a brief land tour of southern Germany and then a River Cruise on the Danube. We Started in Passau traveled to Budapest and then returned to Passau. There were no problems with navigation as the Amadeus Queen has a shallow draft. Number of stops on the Danube which included Melk and the Melk Abbey, Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava and Linz. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Traveled with children

MS Amadeus Silver III

Review for Amadeus Silver III to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
drora1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I recently returned from a week long voyage on the Rhine and the Moselle, from Amsterdam to Basel on board the Amadeus Silver III. A new ship. Build: 2016. 168 passenger (84 cabins) and 46 crew members. It was a fantastic experience in every way. We had a wonderfully sunny days and breathtaking scenery. The ship boasts a modern elegant décor. The multilingual crew members are friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Great experience

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Yoga fan
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was looking for a short cruise but wanted to visit a variety of countries. This cruise stopped at 6 ports. Regensburg, Bratislava, Vienna, Budapest to name a few. Excursions were informative and interesting. Local guides who were excellent. Trips partly by coach and followed by short walking experiences. Consideration given to mobility impaired customers. Early starts for the morning tours and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines River Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
International Expeditions River Cruises Cruise Reviews
International Expeditions River Cruises Cruise Reviews
APT River Cruises Cruise Reviews
A-ROSA Cruises River Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Avalon Waterways River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.