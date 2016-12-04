This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...
We embarked in Vienna heading for Nuremberg on Amadeus Queen. Because of the low water levels on the Danube we changed ship to the Amadeus Elegant. It was like transferring from a 5 star hotel to a backpackers room with an ensuite.
We lost our spacious room with walk-in wardrobe and refigerator to a very small room. There was little hanging space. We could only store one suitcase under the bed ...
Chose this SAGA cruise for the right duration and destination. Ship crew , including the captain , very surly on the whole . Housekeeping had to be asked to supply things like toilet rolls and box of tissues . Sewage smell in the lower corridor most of the time , although it did not penetrate the cabin . Had the feeling that the serving staff were on piece rate , next courses left on the table ...
This is our first river cruise. We had done the inside passage to Alaska from Vancouver. We boarded the cruise in Amsterdam and disembarked in Budapest.
Overall, we enjoyed the cruise. The restaurant staff were absolutely great. They always served us in friendly manner, attended to our needs and made us feel very welcome. I will give 110% for their service and friendliness.
The cruise was ...
Wanted to see specific towns on river rhine and we were not dissapointed
The staff and the food was absolutely marvellous . I dont usually write reviews but this is a way of apology to all of amadeus Briliant crew for the non stop complaints of some of the passengers ranging from petty comments about the food to blagging some extra drinks just to keep them quiet .One person on the first day ...
Chose this ship because it was chartered by a classical music station. Plastic flowers in the hallways and in our cabin. If you can't use fresh, why bother? Chairs in dining room had tattered fabric that was fraying and hanging down underneath seats.
Cocktails and "finger" appetizers were served without napkins.
No decaf coffee at night served at dinnertime.
Some of the staff were ...
Cruise was part of a 19 day trip but was glad we only had 9 nights on this ship. My own fault for not reading the fine print - was on the Haydn Deck with only a VERY small window (expecting a panoramic window) with NO view and water lapping outside. The cabin was small and stuffy with only basic amenities. Rooms were clean but had to ask for the bed linen to be changed after 4 nights.
The ship ...
Booked 21 day tour of Balkans through Trip A Deal Australia which included 9 day cruise on Amadeus Royal. From the time we stepped on board crew were very welcoming & friendly from then until the end.
Food & service were 5 star and amenities in the ship were fantastic. We visited some great countries and optional excursions were great and very reasonably priced.
All the crew were extremely, ...
The trip from Budapest to Amsterdam was extraordinary for the cultural richness of the places visited, the beautiful, comfortable ship and the highest level of service. The whole ship was chartered by AHI Travel. There were 50 crew looking after 120 passengers. The food alone was worth the price of admission. Our chef produced works of art worthy of a Michelin star. There was a printed menu ...
I would never sail on a Lueftner Amadeus cruise again. No hot water for the shower for 4 of the 6 mornings. Rooms unbearably hot - several of us had to leave the dinner table to cool off outside during meals, despite repeatedly begging for them to turn down the heat. Always late into port, which meant that our land tours were rushed and cut short. The "hotel" manager was absolutely rude about ...