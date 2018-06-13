This was our first river cruise after many ocean ones and based on our experience it likely won't be our last. Cruising the Danube River was everything we hoped it would be. We visited wonderful cities on a lovely ship with excellent service. Upon our arrival we were welcomed on board and then escorted to our cabin by a friendly crew member. Our luggage had already made it into our cabin as we ...
Just returned from the Danube river cruise on the Amadeus Queen and couldn’t fault a single thing. Genuinely cannot understand anyone who could criticise any part of the cruise ship. The only drawback may have been the drinks package as it was a bit restrictive with choice and availability only at mealtimes, but that in itself may have been a good thing so as not to get people too rowdy! The ...
Embarkation was easy. Cabin key obtained on boarding. Luggage arrived quickly in cabin.
Cabin compact. Small window just above water level. Kept clean. Head of bed only 10 inches from en-suite door. En-suite very compact. Plenty of storage space. Had to ask for bottled water to be replenished on 2nd day. Otherwise tea and coffee available.
Dining not 5 stars as expected. Beware don’t get ...
We had chosen a Danube Christmas Markets cruise from Vienna to Nuremburg on the very smart, new Amadeus Queen. Our suite was very large, with chocolate truffles every day (sadly only 3 on that ship, we never received them on the Elegant), nice food, and the Cruise Directors were fun.
Unfortunately we had to leave after 3 days because the Danube river levels were low (all autumn) and be bussed ...
We embarked in Vienna heading for Nuremberg on Amadeus Queen. Because of the low water levels on the Danube we changed ship to the Amadeus Elegant. It was like transferring from a 5 star hotel to a backpackers room with an ensuite.
We lost our spacious room with walk-in wardrobe and refigerator to a very small room. There was little hanging space. We could only store one suitcase under the bed ...
Mine was a large group tour.
With the drought on the Danube, many of the other River Boat companies could not sail due to the draft required for their boats. The Amadeus Queen is a new boat and constructed with a shallower draft, so we were able to sail, but had to empty the pool when the shallow-ness was iffy. The cabins on the Strauss deck are spacious and the food, service, ...
We chose this cruise based on the timing since this was at the end of a 4 week Europe vacation. There were only 2 cabins available at the time and both were on the lower deck.
While we found the food and the entertainment provided was great (talented duo, Kapka and Dimcho, and on one night the Gypsy Band) there were a few things that meant our experience was not so enjoyable as it might have ...
Can not say enough GREAT things about the crew on this ship & trip. Especially Loreley, our fabulous Cruise Director !
It was our 1st river cruise and we booked through Brand G Vacations. Some of the categories below, Entertainment, Shore Excursions, Enrichment Activities, Value for Money ( all inclusive ) & portions of the Onboard Experience were to Brand G's credit.
The staterooms ...
We found a great deal with Adelman Travel which included a brief land tour of southern Germany and then a River Cruise on the Danube. We Started in Passau traveled to Budapest and then returned to Passau. There were no problems with navigation as the Amadeus Queen has a shallow draft. Number of stops on the Danube which included Melk and the Melk Abbey, Vienna, Budapest, Bratislava and Linz. ...
I recently returned from a week long voyage on the Rhine and the Moselle, from Amsterdam to Basel on board the Amadeus Silver III. A new ship. Build: 2016. 168 passenger (84 cabins) and 46 crew members.
It was a fantastic experience in every way. We had a wonderfully sunny days and breathtaking scenery.
The ship boasts a modern elegant décor. The multilingual crew members are friendly and ...