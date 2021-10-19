We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands.
Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold.
The personnel was ...
Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family!
The tours were ...
Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed.
The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place.
The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try.
We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
There was absolutely so much to love, I am not sure where to begin.
Cruising during COVID? That's a good place to start. I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern. Guests complied with mask policy and the staff all wore masks properly at all times.
The staff. The staff was just incredible. Hospitality is their specialty and they are experts. It ...
Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next.
The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional.
I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible.
We spent ...
Symposia Medicus conference. We had the entire boat.
They ship, staff and cruise director were fantastic. Highly capable and client centered. I have no idea how they were able to pivot and make multiple days of changes due to conditions on the Rhine river.
Can't wait to board again either with a conference or with my own family! Chris the cruise director was fantastic managing so many ...