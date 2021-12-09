  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Sphinx of Hapsepshut
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen walking tour
Giverny tour
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
575 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 575 AmaWaterways River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

First Time Cruisers - Hooked

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
wafflesandchocolates
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Very attentive staff, great exercise options but food disappointing

Review for AmaDolce to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Irenan
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed. The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place. The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

We do not recommend AmaVida or AmaWaterways

Review for AmaVida to Europe - All

User Avatar
Timee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal. Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days. Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not worth the money

Review for AmaLea to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
UGA3Mom
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Very boring itinerary. We did the Prague Pre-cruise. The hotel was lovely, but not in a great location. Many upcharges. Every stop felt like an afterthought. Very odd sailing times. Not much to see along the river. Salzburg should have been magical and it was not. Many of the tour guides were dull. Budapest was supposed to be the highlight, but we docked and then had to return in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

2022 Rhine River Cruise

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Johncooks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

The pandemic made the cruise better

Review for AmaMagna to Europe - All

User Avatar
2ws
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had an Oceania cruise cancel so we replaced it with this one. We signed up for the pre and post extensions. Our Cruise Director, Vanessa, was really great, perhaps the best we have had. There were lots of last minute cancellations due to the lockdown in Austria and all the COVID political things going on in this part of Europe, but almost all the lockdowns lifted, many markets opened, and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Wonderful cruise to the Christmas Markets

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - All

User Avatar
encorecorgis
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My sister and I wanted to celebrate her 60th birthday on a river cruise. We started planning right after COVID broke out, figuring that planning 18 months out would not be a problem. Little did anyone know that COVID would still be an ongoing issue. After pondering cancelling our trip, we are THRILLED we did not! Ama Waterways, the crew (specifically Cruise Manager- Betti Keese, and the Ama ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

