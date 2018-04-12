Review for AmaLyra to Europe - River Cruise

We chose this cruise because we have been with AMA waterways before. We had a poor hotel experience in Paris before this cruise (I must emphasise here that this was an hotel of our choice and absolutely nothing to do with AMA) and so we needed an uplift. We were not disappointed. From the moment we boarded we found a very warm welcome. Everybody from the captain down was very friendly and ...