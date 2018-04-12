  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways Paris Cruise Reviews

Sphinx of Hapsepshut
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen walking tour
Giverny tour
Cruiser Rating
4.9
Very Good
29 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 29 AmaWaterways Paris Cruise Reviews

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

J'aime Amawaterways!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
AZTravelGal
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Tired of being trapped at home due to Covid restrictions, we decided to venture back to Europe. We had sailed on an AmaWaterways cruise a few years ago on the Rhine which was phenomenal. We met friends that we have kept in touch with ever since, and have even traveled with every year since then. Paris seemed to be a perfect getaway for us: romance, beautiful weather, architecture and ART!!! ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

A beautiful way to see Paris and Normandy!

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
Ama Waterways Fan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I celebrated our 40+1 wedding anniversary aboard the AmaLyra. What a wonderful experience!! From the moment we boarded, it was a first class event. The crew was amazing, friendly, charming and knowledgeable. Meals were delicious and presented beautifully, paired with ideal wines to match. The tours each day were an event to look forward to, and the guides took very good care ...
Sail Date: October 2021

River Cruise on the Seine

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
johngatfield
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 9th time river cruising with Ama Waterways and once again tour experience was exceptional. Our cruise included a pre-stay in Paris and the a seven day cruise to the Normandy coast and back. Timing of all departures and excursions was outstanding and transportation, when required, was with Ama Waterways own buses which were clean and comfortable. The ship (AmaLyra) is not one of ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear johngatfield, We truly appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughtful and kind review with us. Your continued loyalty and support have not gone unnoticed and we are thankful...

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Our experience was outstanding

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
BuckyGator
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife, 12 y/o granddaughter and I had a trip of a lifetime on the AmaLyra last month. The planning and execution by AmaLyra staff throughout the cruise experience was exemplary. Their transfer services were well worth the money. During our arrival at CDG Paris we were met by AmaLyra reps and driver and proceeded easily to our transportation. Vehicle we rode in was very comfortable. ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Traveled with children

First Class River Cruise Experience

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kevmcflip
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose AmaLyra since the headquarters is local, based in Calabasas. We want to try local businesses in the area. It also has a very good reputation. We were 100% satisfied with the experience. We had taken a Rhine River cruise before through Amadeus. What a big difference!!! All excursions with AmaLyra were included with the price. Wifi and water bottles were also included. They also ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

FABULOUS trip with a wonderful crew and good friends....

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
wildcatginny
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My friend and I wanted to encourage our husbands to enjoy the Normandy area and we wanted to see parts of France, including Paris.... this trip fit the bill.... We had done our own exploration of Normandy for several days before the cruise and were very glad that we did.... I think a 1 day 10 hour excursion cannot capture the magnitude of what is available in that region for history lovers..... ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellence throughout.

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
derek878
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we have been with AMA waterways before. We had a poor hotel experience in Paris before this cruise (I must emphasise here that this was an hotel of our choice and absolutely nothing to do with AMA) and so we needed an uplift. We were not disappointed. From the moment we boarded we found a very warm welcome. Everybody from the captain down was very friendly and ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

