AmaWaterways Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Sphinx of Hapsepshut
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen walking tour
Giverny tour
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
357 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 357 AmaWaterways Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Terrific Crew, Wonderful Guides, Superb Food

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
Strongint
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Experienced ocean cruisers and European travelers, we chose this opportunity to get a closer look at Normandy. We were delighted again and again! Petrus, our waiter was warm, welcoming and very helpful as he guided us through a delicious and delightful menu with great variety. Our Maitre’D, Christian and Assistant waiter , Anda, made every meal a pleasure. We felt like family! The tours were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonderful, relaxing cruise

Review for AmaDante to Europe - All

User Avatar
wdmarsh
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our first river cruise, and it was a wonderful change from ocean cruising. Knowing that we would not be getting the ocean vessel experience we were accustomed to, we were looking forward to seeing what small vessel river cruising was like, and it turned out to be wonderful. Attention to detail, personal attention, and superb food made this a rich experience. You get most of this on an ocean ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

For the history lover

Review for AmaLyra to Europe - All

User Avatar
acadian in motion
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our third cruise with Ama Waterways, and we have never been disappointed. We had never before done the pre-cruise portion, and I would say we will continue to book this add on feature in our future cruises. The hotel we stayed in during the Paris stay was very convenient and comfortable (a couple of blocks from the Arc de Triomphe), and the daily excursions were fun. Once we got on our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Very attentive staff, great exercise options but food disappointing

Review for AmaDolce to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Irenan
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We choose this cruise for the destination, Bordeaux. As such, the cruise met our expectations and then some. There were also many daily exercise options including long bicycle rides which we enjoyed. The staff was solicitous, friendly and professional. The cruise was kept clean and COVID special protocols were in place. The food was the big disappointment. From the appetizers which were ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

We do not recommend AmaVida or AmaWaterways

Review for AmaVida to Europe - All

User Avatar
Timee
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I purchased a river cruise on Ama from Madrid to Lisbon departing April 5, 2022. The cruise was titled "Flavors of Portugal and Spain". The cruise featured the Douro River and the wine growing region on the river in Portugal. Our cruise included a pre-cruise Hotel stay in Madrid for three days and a post-cruise Hotel stay in Lisbon for three days. Our cruise vessel, AmaVida, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

AmaPrima AmaZing!

Review for AmaPrima to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BothWorlds
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

There was absolutely so much to love, I am not sure where to begin. Cruising during COVID? That's a good place to start. I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern. Guests complied with mask policy and the staff all wore masks properly at all times. The staff. The staff was just incredible. Hospitality is their specialty and they are experts. It ...
Sail Date: November 2021

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful people and wonderful personnel

Review for AmaBella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ClaudetLH
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional. I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible. We spent ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

