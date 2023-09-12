Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

This cruise was rather expensive. My travel agent really pushed this cruise line, and one thing she assured me was the food would be fabulous. It turned out a lot of the food was frozen and pre-made. The chef's dinner was amazing, but you only get it for one night. One other dinner was pretty good, but not so memorable I could tell you what it was. The menu is very limited, and honestly, I would ...