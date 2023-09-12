  • Newsletter
AmaWaterways France Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
297 reviews

1-10 of 297 AmaWaterways France Cruise Reviews

Rhine River Cruise - Water is Unpredictable, The Best Crew Matters

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaMora

OverlandFilms
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After cruising on a private barge in Dijon, France, and on an Ama Waterways competitor's ship on the Danube in 2019, our traveling friends began to focus on upgrading to Ama for our next trip. We decided on an AmaMora Winter Market Cruise from Amsterdam to Basel. Water levels on the Rhine vary from year to year, and in 2023, there was high water cascading into the river from Switzerland. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Bucket List Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaLyra

ukfan1968
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Our travel agent, who has been assisting us on various vacations over the past twenty years, highly recommended an AMA Waterways river cruise. We sailed on the AmaLyra and had a wonderful time. The ship was beautiful, the staff could not have been more courteous and helpful. The food was fantastic and presented by a very talented wait staff. The excursions were well thought out and the ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we truly appreciate your heartfelt review of your recent AmaWaterways river cruise. It is simple to see that our included excursions brought incredible value to your overall...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

History and Beauty All in One

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

ncgirl2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our original intent was to see the Normandie Beaches and MT Saint Michel, but we decided to roll it all into one with a river cruise from Paris and the add on post extension. We are glad we did. To see Paris correctly, one would need a week, but we still got to see the major sights and the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. The cruise also took us to incredible sights of castles, chateaus, gardens, ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, we appreciate you taking the time to write about your recent river cruise experience. We are delighted to learn that you enjoyed your overall experience, and that you really took...

Sail Date: October 2023

Pleasant cruise, good tours and meals but wine - not so much

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCello

EhrDesign
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our group of six cruised on this ship from Chalon-sur-Saone to Arles in October, 2023. We were attracted to this cruise for a variety of reasons but especially because it cruised through two legendary wine areas of France (Burgundy and Rhone Valley). Given the cost of the cruise, the experience was above average but no more. Fortunately, we interacted with three employees who stood out for ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during your...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Another Great AMA Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaKristina

hawaiifanoregon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are just home from our 5th cruise with AMA, and it did not disappoint , We were a group of 40, and I was what AMA called the pied piper. We promoted the cruise with a local French chef here in Portland. Many in the group utilized the AMA pre tour in Paris, and a large group went on the post tour to Barcelona. All in all the cruise was equal to, or better than any of our previous sailings. ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. As a pied piper we appreciate the trust...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Outstanding experiance on AmaSiena

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaSiena

Foothill49er
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first time on AmaWaterways and we were very impressed! The AmaSiena is a beautiful ship, with a great crew. The food was excellent from breakfast, to lunch to dinner. Our cruise on the Rhine included a pre-cruise in Zurich and Lucerne. Zurich is nothing special but Lucerne is not to be missed. Highlights included the Riquewihr excursion, Strasbourg, the Rhine Gorge, Rüdesheim and ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Thank you for taking a moment to write about your recent journey with us. It was wonderful to read how much you enjoyed the service our crew was able to provide you. Your generous review is...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Great experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDolce

CBcruiseCB
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My friend and I shared a room (two twin beds) for the week cruise and had a terrific time. We spent the first night in Bordeaux at the InterContinental Hotel and boarded the ship the next day. The Hotel is fabulous! Our quarters were small for two people, but we managed. We were on the top floor and with the "balcony" which was not really a balcony, just a nice window that could be ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Greetings from AmaWaterways, thank you for sharing your river cruise experience with us! It is great to know that our team was welcoming and helpful during your stay. We are delighted you had...

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Food was dissapointing...

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaDante

Houston Travel Chick
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was rather expensive. My travel agent really pushed this cruise line, and one thing she assured me was the food would be fabulous. It turned out a lot of the food was frozen and pre-made. The chef's dinner was amazing, but you only get it for one night. One other dinner was pretty good, but not so memorable I could tell you what it was. The menu is very limited, and honestly, I would ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, We sincerely apologize for the disappointing dining experience you had with us aboard AmaDante. We appreciate you taking the time to document your concerns, as it gives us a...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Fantastic 1st Cruise Experience with AmaWaterways

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaCello

awalker2002ga
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because I have always loved France and this trip did not disappoint. We flew directly into Nice and we were greeted by a representative from AmaWaterways as soon as we got through baggage claim. A driver took us directly to the hotel and our Cruise Manager, Heloise, was at the hotel to check us in. She was with us for the entire trip and was amazing. We had a welcome reception ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Hello! Thank you for your kind words and positive feedback! We’re so happy to hear that you received such excellent service while sailing with us and that everything was to your liking during...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

This cruise started with 3 days in Paris, train to Luxemburg, cruise to Basel, land tour of Lucerne and Zurich.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

kshear53
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama.  I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying! We never got a good description of what the excursions would include.  It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information.  For example:  1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your feedback. We apologize for any instance where you felt misled. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they are with us. Your...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

France Cruise Reviews for AmaWaterways Ships
AmaSonata France Cruise Reviews
