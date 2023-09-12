After cruising on a private barge in Dijon, France, and on an Ama Waterways competitor's ship on the Danube in 2019, our traveling friends began to focus on upgrading to Ama for our next trip. We decided on an AmaMora Winter Market Cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.
Water levels on the Rhine vary from year to year, and in 2023, there was high water cascading into the river from Switzerland. ...
Our travel agent, who has been assisting us on various vacations over the past twenty years, highly recommended an AMA Waterways river cruise. We sailed on the AmaLyra and had a wonderful time. The ship was beautiful, the staff could not have been more courteous and helpful. The food was fantastic and presented by a very talented wait staff.
The excursions were well thought out and the ...
Our original intent was to see the Normandie Beaches and MT Saint Michel, but we decided to roll it all into one with a river cruise from Paris and the add on post extension. We are glad we did.
To see Paris correctly, one would need a week, but we still got to see the major sights and the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. The cruise also took us to incredible sights of castles, chateaus, gardens, ...
Our group of six cruised on this ship from Chalon-sur-Saone to Arles in October, 2023. We were attracted to this cruise for a variety of reasons but especially because it cruised through two legendary wine areas of France (Burgundy and Rhone Valley). Given the cost of the cruise, the experience was above average but no more. Fortunately, we interacted with three employees who stood out for ...
We are just home from our 5th cruise with AMA, and it did not disappoint , We were a group of 40, and I was what AMA called the pied piper. We promoted the cruise with a local French chef here in Portland. Many in the group utilized the AMA pre tour in Paris, and a large group went on the post tour to Barcelona. All in all the cruise was equal to, or better than any of our previous sailings. ...
This was our first time on AmaWaterways and we were very impressed! The AmaSiena is a beautiful ship, with a great crew. The food was excellent from breakfast, to lunch to dinner. Our cruise on the Rhine included a pre-cruise in Zurich and Lucerne. Zurich is nothing special but Lucerne is not to be missed. Highlights included the Riquewihr excursion, Strasbourg, the Rhine Gorge, Rüdesheim and ...
My friend and I shared a room (two twin beds) for the week cruise and had a terrific time.
We spent the first night in Bordeaux at the InterContinental Hotel and boarded the ship the next day. The Hotel is fabulous!
Our quarters were small for two people, but we managed. We were on the top floor and with the "balcony" which was not really a balcony, just a nice window that could be ...
This cruise was rather expensive. My travel agent really pushed this cruise line, and one thing she assured me was the food would be fabulous. It turned out a lot of the food was frozen and pre-made. The chef's dinner was amazing, but you only get it for one night. One other dinner was pretty good, but not so memorable I could tell you what it was. The menu is very limited, and honestly, I would ...
We chose this cruise because I have always loved France and this trip did not disappoint. We flew directly into Nice and we were greeted by a representative from AmaWaterways as soon as we got through baggage claim. A driver took us directly to the hotel and our Cruise Manager, Heloise, was at the hotel to check us in. She was with us for the entire trip and was amazing. We had a welcome reception ...
The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama. I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying!
We never got a good description of what the excursions would include. It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information. For example:
1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...