I cannot say enough about this cruise, as well as this cruise line. We were lucky enough to travel just as everything had opened back up from tourism lockdowns. There were no crowds and everyone, mostly the tour industry, were so happy to see us.
This cruise line is First Class and there was nothing missing. From arriving at the location which we started, all the way through checking in for ...
We chose this cruise to spend a hassle-free week as a family, unpacking our bags once and experiencing 4 countries plus a taste of the Christmas markets. We also visited Prague and Munich on our own. We embarked in Budapest on Dec 29, disembarked in Vilshofen Jan 5.
We have been on 2 ocean cruises (Caribbean and Alaska) and have 3 teenagers, so I was worried that river cruises have a ...
Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated.
AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
10 passengers in our family chose this cruise for the Christmas Markets. We departed from Amsterdam on the 22nd of December for Basil. We noted a small notation on the website that many markets closed on the 22nd or 23d, however the itinerary listed several markets to visit. On board, our updated schedule listed an added market. What this cruise company failed to mention was all markets were ...
We flew into Zurich, Switzerland for the first 2 nights on our own and had a driver transport us to Basel, Switzerland where the AmaStella was waiting.
We were told you could check in early and leave luggage but actually check wasn't until 3:00. We arrived at 1:00 and were greeted with by Jessie the Crew Manager and 2 guys taking our luggage and inviting us in.
They had a lite lunch ready ...
I loved this cruise--Nuremberg to Budapest on the Danube. Natalijia the cruise director and the crew were great. Solo female Traveller here (millennial too) so wasn't sure what it would be like. It's my first river cruise and was thoroughly impressed. Excellent excursions and tour guides, time to myself, great food and wine, and the onboard shop was lovely too! Highly recommend. Will do another ...
Lovely cruise. Kept relatively busy. Not a lot of down time. Staff was outstanding. Ate at all four dining rooms. Food was excellent. Loved the coffees/hot chocolate machine in main lounge. Even had heated shelving for mugs! Lounge seating area quite comfortable. Being there are 3 levels on board the boat, there was only one public restroom and that was on bottom deck. If you weren’t close to your ...
We chose this cruise to experience the European Christmas markets. I love the charm and magic of Christmas decorations and the stores and restaurant displays did not disappoint.
Pre-Cruise: We arrived in Prague for two days prior to embarkation to allow us to adjust to the time change/travel fatigue. We stayed at the same hotel as others doing the full three day pre-cruise Prague package. ...
Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball!
The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...