AmaWaterways Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Sphinx of Hapsepshut
Rouen Cathedral
Rouen walking tour
Giverny tour
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
202 reviews

1-10 of 202 AmaWaterways Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Danube delights

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Spysmum
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise as we’d had such a wonderful Danube cruise on Crystal Mozart in 2019. Unfortunately this AMA waterways cruise was not quite in the same league, but as it included travel and transfers we decided to give it a try. We found the ship reasonably comfortable with very helpful staff. Included excursions were good , but many geared to the active, involving hikes and biking. We ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

AmaPrima AmaZing!

Review for AmaPrima to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BothWorlds
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

There was absolutely so much to love, I am not sure where to begin. Cruising during COVID? That's a good place to start. I felt comfortable that the health of every person on the ship was of paramount concern. Guests complied with mask policy and the staff all wore masks properly at all times. The staff. The staff was just incredible. Hospitality is their specialty and they are experts. It ...
Sail Date: November 2021

AMA-zing!

Review for AmaBella to Europe - All

User Avatar
redraiderrivercruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Seriously, not sure why you would river cruise with any other company. They. Were. OUTSTANDING! We left feeling like we left our family onboard. Plus, the port stops were beyond lovely this fall. I really prefer land-only travel, but this cruise completely sold me on River Cruising. I am already booking my next. The attention to detail in the cabins was perfect. The customer service and ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Wonderful people and wonderful personnel

Review for AmaBella to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ClaudetLH
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We did the 14 days cruise from Giurgiu to Vilshofen. It was a great experience, we met nice people and the on board personnel was exceptional. I want to mention, particularly, Dajana Jakovac our first cruise manager; Sergio, the front desk; Boris the dining room director, Djivko, the Hotel manager; Rui, the sport director, the captain and all the staff that was really incredible. We spent ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Balcony

Amazing conference cruise

Review for AmaPrima to Europe - All

User Avatar
2straws
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Symposia Medicus conference. We had the entire boat. They ship, staff and cruise director were fantastic. Highly capable and client centered. I have no idea how they were able to pivot and make multiple days of changes due to conditions on the Rhine river. Can't wait to board again either with a conference or with my own family! Chris the cruise director was fantastic managing so many ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Thank you Ama Waterways

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
bburger62
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My husband and I had talked about a European river cruise for years, and we finally did it! We had heard goid reviews of Ama and loved the destinations on this cruise. We were not disappointed. The crew of the Ama Certo are awesome, particularly Marius, Diana, and cruise manager Wei Ler Gan! We were treated so well. We have such memories of Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, Durnstein, ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Incredible Honeymoon

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kck2685
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My husband (33) and I (29) were looking for a unique and different honeymoon than the typical beach vacation. We found river cruising from our travel agent and felt it was the perfect option for us. We stayed 3 days before in Budapest and absolutely fell in love with the city. We got on the boat right at check in on Sunday and found the ship in absolutely beautiful condition. Our room was spotless ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kck2685, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to write such a thoughtful, kindhearted review of your recent cruise onboard AmaCerto. We are elated to...

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

7 nights Legendary Danube

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
travelfun001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise carried on for a second week with approx. 25 guests staying on for the second week. The trip started in Nuremberg and ended in Budapest. We're not regular cruisers and joined friends for their 40th wedding anniversary and his 60th birthday. We were in suite 330, category C and the room was fine (small but manageable). The shower was great (much better than our Azamara ...
Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear travelfun001, Thank you for taking the time to share your most recent experience with us. We are disappointed to learn our fitness center and excursions did not meet your expectations,...

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony

Great cruising experience

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Eberry
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first river cruise. We explore Prague prior to the cruise and enjoyed the excursions offered to us there. We found the cruise highly organized, the staff were friendly and they tried to anticipate our needs. Embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly with the bus taking us from Prague to Nuremberg with a tour and stop along the way to stretch our legs. All the tour guides that ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

