We chose this cruise because it was billed as an AMAWATERWAYS trip and we had travelled with AMA before and been happy. However please be advised that in EGYPT, THE CRUISE IS LARGELY RUN BY THEIR EGYPTIAN PARTNER WINGS. So the transportation within Egypt is all handled by WINGS as is all the staffing on board the ship. Because of these issues we basically paid for an AMA experience ---but we ...
We chose to return to Egypt with AMA because our experiences with them had always been exceptional. We were not disappointed. The exceptional care began upon our arrival to find a representative waiting for us with Visas in hand, saving us a substantial wait to get into the passport control line. We then were taken to the Four Seasons Residence. We found our room disappointing, advised the hotel ...
Visiting Egypt and sailing on the Nile was an awesome trip, so much so that we are planning on going back. But the cruise line and ship were a major disappointment. I have been struggling with this contradiction, I think it distilled down to everything about the trip felt budget. When we booked the trip we chose one of the more expensive companies, our agent told us AmaWaterways was the best, a ...
We boarded the stunning new AmaDahlia ship on the river Nile in Luxor after having spent three luxurious nights in Cairo. With the focus of ancient Egypt, our small group had the most experienced knowledgeable Egyptologist to guide us and open the pages of history for us. Every day of the 12 day journey was exceptional. One of the many benefits to sailing on the AmaDahlia is there are a full ...