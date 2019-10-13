  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
AmaWaterways Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
142 reviews

1-10 of 142 AmaWaterways Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

First Time Cruisers - Hooked

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
wafflesandchocolates
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

2022 Rhine River Cruise

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Johncooks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Christmas Markets, new friends, and learning to be flexible

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - All

User Avatar
Travelingisfreedom
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I chose this cruise in hopes that “by now” COVID would be over. Sadly, still not the case. We liked the fact that AmaWaterways didn’t require final payment until 90 days prior to the trip, and had Alliance’s travel insurance with a COVID rider, so after vaccination and a booster, we got ready to go. We used vouchers from cancelled 2020 flights to book our own flights and was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

Perfect in every way.

Review for AmaSiena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
crew42
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises (Siversea, Regent) but neither can compare to the service, sense of well-being, and dining with AMA Waterways. We embarked August 19, 2021, for a week-long Rhine cruise on the AMA Siena. Every need was anticipated and every comfort provided. Each meal offered delicious specialties and options from an extensive menu. Crew members were friendly, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Best trip so far!

Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

User Avatar
Johnjake1
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife initially booked this trip for 2020, however, due to Covid we were unable to complete. I am a commercial pilot for a major US airline, and frankly the last thing I thought I would ever want to do, is get on an airplane for nine or 10 hours, on a day off. I tried to come up with many excuses, as to why we should not ago, however my wife held her ground. I am so glad she did! We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Beautiful

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - All

User Avatar
MichiganMichelle
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I went on this Rhine River Christmas Market cruise with a few friends. I had my own stateroom with a balcony and French balcony. The bathroom is positively huge and gorgeous, particularly compared to large cruise ships I’ve been on. We began in Amsterdam and had enough time to explore the city the day before we embarked. Each stop was beautiful and full of Christmas markets, castles, and ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear MichiganMichelle, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, we are delighted to read how much you enjoyed taking full advantage of your river cruise! From your stateroom to visiting...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Rain all week but an outstanding crew made all the difference!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Capt. Howdie
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball! The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

Best Vacation I've Been On in Years!

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ccoatts
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

What a wonderful Cruise

Review for AmaKristina to Europe - All

User Avatar
mercedes ayllon
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

It was really an excellent option I strongly recommend to everybody. AmaKristina ' s team is very friendly, kindly, always ready to help you at any moment. It´s really difficult to remember names because they all deserve to be mentioned. Our cabbin was fabulous, always clean, always nice, details and bathroom amenities of very good quality, You don't need to ask for anything, they know ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear Mercedes Ayllon, On behalf of all of us at AmaWaterways, thank you for taking the time to share your thoughtful review of your recent cruise on board AmaKristina. From our crew to the...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony and Outside Balcony

Beautiful Ship, Service was Lacking

Review for AmaSerena to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kenny654
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was a classical-music themed charter, sailing from Amsterdam to Basel. Having sailed on a river cruise before with another company, I had a good idea of what to expect. The AmaSerena crew certainly lived up to expectations in terms of service at the front desk, housekeeping service in the cabins, and the all-important role of the Cruise Director -- Bojan did a marvellous job of ...
Read More

Response from Eva , Coordinator, Social Media

Dear kenny654, Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. We sincerely apologize that your cruise and our service did not exceed your expectations and are disappointed...

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

