Our first cruise of any kind could not have been a more enjoyable experience. Our river cruise set sail from Amsterdam and made stops in Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam before returning to Amsterdam. The AmaSerena was beautiful, spotless, and comfortable. The crew was incredibly attentive ... always eager to help ... always with smiling eyes (masks were required in public places ...
We had a Danube river cruise scheduled with Viking in May 2020, when it got canceled, they offered to sign us up for a 2021 cruise, keep our money and increase the price. We bailed on that plan and got our money back. After some research, we decided on Ama Waterways. This was our first river cruise, we have been on 15 ocean cruises, starting back in 1983 so really didn't know what to expect. ...
My husband and I chose this cruise in hopes that “by now” COVID would be over. Sadly, still not the case. We liked the fact that AmaWaterways didn’t require final payment until 90 days prior to the trip, and had Alliance’s travel insurance with a COVID rider, so after vaccination and a booster, we got ready to go. We used vouchers from cancelled 2020 flights to book our own flights and was ...
We have sailed on a number of ocean cruises (Siversea, Regent) but neither can compare to the service, sense of well-being, and dining with AMA Waterways. We embarked August 19, 2021, for a week-long Rhine cruise on the AMA Siena. Every need was anticipated and every comfort provided. Each meal offered delicious specialties and options from an extensive menu. Crew members were friendly, ...
My wife initially booked this trip for 2020, however, due to Covid we were unable to complete.
I am a commercial pilot for a major US airline, and frankly the last thing I thought I would ever want to do, is get on an airplane for nine or 10 hours, on a day off. I tried to come up with many excuses, as to why we should not ago, however my wife held her ground. I am so glad she did!
We ...
I went on this Rhine River Christmas Market cruise with a few friends. I had my own stateroom with a balcony and French balcony. The bathroom is positively huge and gorgeous, particularly compared to large cruise ships I’ve been on. We began in Amsterdam and had enough time to explore the city the day before we embarked. Each stop was beautiful and full of Christmas markets, castles, and ...
Out travel agent recommended this cruise and AMA waterways. Best pick ever. Our crew was fantastic and the highlight was our cruise director Edward. He was truly a outstanding and caring person who made sure everyone was having fun and fixed everything before it could go wrong. It rained and was cold but we had a ball!
The crowd was older 60-70’s but there’s plenty to do and each stop was ...
My financial advisor told me I needed a vacation. How crazy is that? I have visited Europe numerous times and knew I wanted to go on a Christmas Markets river cruise. My travel agent found this one. This was my first experience with AmaWaterways, and it was outstanding. My cabin was lovely and quiet and was cleaned thoroughly and in a flash each morning while I was at breakfast. The food was ...
It was really an excellent option I strongly recommend to everybody.
AmaKristina ' s team is very friendly, kindly, always ready to help you at any moment.
It´s really difficult to remember names because they all deserve to be mentioned.
Our cabbin was fabulous, always clean, always nice, details and bathroom amenities of very good quality, You don't need to ask for anything, they know ...
This cruise was a classical-music themed charter, sailing from Amsterdam to Basel.
Having sailed on a river cruise before with another company, I had a good idea of what to expect. The AmaSerena crew certainly lived up to expectations in terms of service at the front desk, housekeeping service in the cabins, and the all-important role of the Cruise Director -- Bojan did a marvellous job of ...