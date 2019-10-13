Review for AmaMora to Europe - All

My wife initially booked this trip for 2020, however, due to Covid we were unable to complete. I am a commercial pilot for a major US airline, and frankly the last thing I thought I would ever want to do, is get on an airplane for nine or 10 hours, on a day off. I tried to come up with many excuses, as to why we should not ago, however my wife held her ground. I am so glad she did! We ...